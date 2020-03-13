https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/spring_skin_care_incorporate_these_steps_to_restore_the_spring_in_your_skin_main_.jpg?itok=m-CZmRk4

Spring is around the corner and its time to change your skin care regimen. Follow these easy-to-do skincare tips to restore the mositure in your skin.

After the cold, dry winter, spring is the time to renew and refresh your skin. It is the time to change your skin routine that will help replenish it after months of itchiness and dryness. And since spring is just around the corner, you must be thinking about what changes should you bring to your skin regimen.

Take a look at some easy-to-do skincare tips to make your skin look spring ready.

Moisturise!

While winter had you lathering heavy moisturisers on the skin, spring can make you look greasy if you use the same products. Use a lighter moisturiser than you were using in the winters as not all moisturisers are created equal.

Exfoliate skin

Environmental toxins, rain and other drastic weather changes can lead to a buildup of dead skin cells which can make your skin look dull and dry. Exfoliating can help! If you want to have glowing skin then you need to exfoliate. It will help remove dead surface skin cells and make your skin look fresher naturally.

Apply sunscreen

“Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade” – one of the best times of the year to be under the sun and to feel refreshed. Also, the time to include more sunscreen in your skincare routine. Use a sunscreen with SPF 30 to 50, apply it to the exposed areas to protect yourself from the scorching sun. Reapply every 2-3 hours to stay sun safe.

Steer clear of heavy makeup

Gone are the days of heavy makeup and dark lipsticks. It is all about keeping it minimal: peaches and pinks are the go-to picks this season. Replace your heavy foundation with a BB cream that will help you brighten, hydrate, protect and even out the skin tone. It will give you glowing skin and fresh-looking skin.

Stay hydrated

Never underestimate the power of a glass of water! Hydration is as important for your skin in spring as any other season. Have at least 8-10 glasses of water a day to prevent dehydration. It will help rejuvenate the skin and wash out the toxins.

Say yes to eye cream

Applying eye cream at night is investing for future good skin. The skin under the eyes is extremely thin and your regular moisturizer might not work. Use an eye cream to hydrate the skin under your eyes and promote younger-looking skin.

Keep moving

This is not limited to just spring season, exercising regularly is great for your overall health and skin. It gets the blood circulation going and helps flush out the toxins ruining your plans of getting beautiful skin. When you sweat, you expel dirt and grime from our pores, making the skin moist and hydrated.

Binge on fresh fruits

Fresh fruits are great for your skin. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals which will help keep your skin hydrated and fight the signs of ageing. Some of the best fruits for your skin include apples, watermelon, papaya, oranges and berries.

