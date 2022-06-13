Squalane Oil: A must-have emollient for healthy and moisturised skin & hair

It’s time for you to introduce a skin-identical moisturizer into your skincare regimen. Your body’s natural sebum is not enough to keep your skin moisturized. As you age, the production of your natural sebum decreases, causing your skin to get dry and wrinkled.

Introducing you to a skincare product that is a brilliant emollient to moisturize your skin and help you age better. Supirya Malik, Founder of Indulgeo Essentials explains about this wonder ingredient and its benefits.

What is Squalane and how to use it?

Squalane almost completely mimics the natural sebum produced from our skin cells; it penetrates deep into the pores where it targets your skincare concerns at a cellular level. It balances oil production, providing just enough moisture to keep the skin clear and healthy. Along with having anti-aging abilities and improving elasticity by increasing moisture retention and nutrients.

Benefits of Squalane:

Being the latest “IT” ingredient, the remarkable Squalane Oil has ample benefits for skin, body, and hair. It works miracles while providing intense hydration.

Skin:

Squalane is a great moisturizer as it is easily absorbed and prevents water loss from the skin. The ingredient can also add luminosity and vibrancy and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to this, it can also help in reducing redness. Squalane oil is hydrating, soothing, non-comedogenic, non-irritating, and suitable for all skin types (from dry to sensitive to oily and acne-prone).

Hair:

Squalane isn’t only amazing for the face or body but also works incredibly well for hair. It forms a protective film on the surface of the hair fiber and provides a lot of hydration. It moisturizes the scalp and makes your hair look super luscious and glossy. It helps to tame the frizziness and reduces split ends.

Squalane is your new holy grail multi-purpose oil for all your beauty and personal care needs. A classic that can’t be beaten, it's formulated purely with plant-derived ingredients and impersonates the squalene produced by humans.

Have you tried this oil? If yes, share your experience with us in the comments below.

