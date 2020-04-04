StayHomeWithPinkvilla: Dr Simal Soin implores you to mindfully follow a skincare and wellness routine

Dr Simal Soin reminds you that this is the time for you to focus on all the tasks you do and gives you some ingredients that will help your skin. Watch the video.

Our routines are set, be it skincare or be it a workout routine. For most of us, it is like an auto-pilot thing. Our bodies know the movements and we just follow along. Well, it’s time to take a beat and actually focus on what you are doing.

It’s time for #StayHomeWithPinkvilla, a brand new series where we bring in experts to deal with all of the struggles that come along with being quarantined. From wellness to fitness to fashion, we have all sorts of solutions for you right here.

Today, we have Dr Simal Soin, founder of Aayna clinic reminding you to actually focus on yourself and your wellness, especially with the environment out there. She is reminding you to take a beat and enjoy your skincare routine. Mindfully practise each step and treating it as a luxury rather than an everyday thing.

Find the video here:

Wellness and skincare tips by Dr. Simal Soin #StayHomeWithPinkvilla from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

She also covers some ingredients found in your kitchen that would do your skin and overall wellness some good.

Until then, stay home, stay safe.

