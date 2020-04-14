Step by step celeb approved guide to a perfect red lip

The classic red lip moment never goes out of style. Here’s a guide to perfecting this look just like your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Red lip colour just has its own vibe. As soon as you put a red lip on, you feel more powerful, classier and just like the best version of yourself. While all of us own red lip colour, we always wonder how the celebrities make the red lipstick look so perfect. Well, here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to perfect the red lip look.

For those who are wondering, “step-by-step for lipstick?” Yes, it takes a little more effort to get the red lip right. So shall we?

Step 1: Prime and care

Use a lip scrub on your lips and put on moisturiser before you start your makeup so the lip balm has time to moisturise your lips. Just before you begin the next step, dab the extra lip balm with a tissue so your lips are clean and ready.

Step 2: Conceal

For most of us, pigmentation is concentrated around our mouths. The red lip colour would make the pigmentation look even more intense. So conceal around your mouth and dab a little bit of concealer on your lips as well so you have a clean slate to work on.

Step 3: Line

Sometimes lip colours do tend to bleed and with red it is more visible. So, this becomes an important step that you shouldn’t skip. First draw an outline of your lips with the lip liner, slightly accentuating the top and bottom of your lips just slightly. Do not go overboard.

Step 4: Fill

Don’t just line your lips, fill your lips in with the red lip liner. This gives you a guide for your lip colour and also gives vibrancy to the colour of the lipstick.

Step 5: Colour

Take your lip colour (preferably matte) and fill in your lips. Don’t go beyond the lines and build the colour in layers. If you are unsure, just use a lip brush instead of putting the bullet on your lips. (Bonus tip: If your lip colour isn’t matte, in between coats just put a tissue on your lips and set with translucent powder.)

Step 6: Correct

Finally, take the same concealer you used earlier on a flat brush, and clean off the mistakes, smudges and excess.

Well, there you have it, the perfect red lip. Will you try these steps?

Credits :PINKVILLA

