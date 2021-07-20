A step by step guide on how to get the perfect natural glossy makeup look

If you are a follower of the fashion world or even slightly aware of what is going on, then I am sure you know that the natural look is all the rage now. Celebrities and fashion influencers are all ditching the over the top magnetic looks and are now opting for natural looking glossy makeup that you can wear everyday. The key to make your makeup look like real, natural skin is to make sure that your skin is hydrated and plump before you start with your makeup application. The following products are a must-have if you are a beginner to the makeup world or if you want to keep your everyday look natural yet enticing.

1. Prep your skin with a primer

A primer ensures that you attain the perfect base, and that your makeup lasts longer. This primer will make your makeup last upto 16 hours. It diminishes the look of the pores, and deeply moisturises and smoothens the skin giving you the perfect base for a flawless makeup look.

Price: Rs.417

Buy Now

2. Apply a light layer of liquid foundation

Use a flat foundation brush, and apply a layer of this liquid foundation. Add another thin layer around your nose, chin or any areas that may require more coverage. This foundation is available in 26 different shades for you to choose the one that matches your complexion. It is SPF 22 and will provide UV protection along with a buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking makeup.

Price: Rs.384

Buy Now

3. Dab a concealer

Use a concealer under your eyes, around your lips and your nose, to brighten shadows and also cover any sort of pigmentation. This concealer is super easy to blend and is suitable for all skin types. It is available in different shades for you to choose from and will give you a natural look.

Price: Rs.331

Buy Now

4. Use a brow pencil to fill gaps

For fluffy, glossy brows use a brow pencil to fill gaps and define the brows. This brow pencil comes with a built-in spoolie to blend properly. It is extremely long-lasting and lasts upto 12 hours.

Price: Rs.474

Buy Now

5. Brush your brows with a clear gel

After filling the gaps, brush and coat your brows with a clear gel to hold them in place and add a bit of shine. This gel is super lightweight and easy to remove. Its moisturising abilities will keep your brows moisturised and hydrated.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

6. Warm up a creamy highlighter

Take some highlighter on the tips of your fingers and lightly pat the product on the high points of your face for extra glow. This highlighter glides on smoothly and effortlessly. Its blush texture is lightweight which allows easy application and blending, and it feels virtually weightless and glides on quickly and easily giving a natural look to your face.

Price: Rs.293

Buy Now

7. Set the makeup with a translucent powder

Set the makeup on the centre on the forehead, around the nose and chin with a translucent powder. This translucent powder comes in 5 shades that work perfectly for all skin tones. It is a tinted multi-purpose loose powder that's perfect for baking makeup. It absorbs oil and instantly mattifies skin while setting base makeup.

Price: Rs.629

Buy Now

8. Use a waterproof mascara

For a minimal sheen on the eyelids, you could apply the same highlighter in your lids with your fingers. Then, curl your lashes and apply two coats of this lengthening mascara on the top and bottom lashes. To ensure your glossy eyelid does not smudge your mascara, choose a waterproof formula.

Price: Rs.259

Buy Now

9. Exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub

Gently exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub to get rid of any dry patches. This sugar scrub is made of real chocolate and peppermint oil. It scrubs away dead cells to reveal softer lips and helps lighten dark lips. The scrub keeps the lips moisturised for hours and helps heal cracked, dry lips.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

10. Finally, apply a creamy lip tint

When your lips are prepped and smooth, apply a few layers of a creamy lip tint for rosy, balmy lips. This vegan lip tint will not only give your lips a natural look, but will also nourish your lips.

Price: Rs.795

Buy Now

