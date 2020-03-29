The step by step guide to shape your eyebrows at home while practicing self isolation

With all beauty salons shutting shop for the time-being, there is no way but to do it yourself and shape your eyebrows. Read on to know how.

Eyebrow trends have constantly been on the change. From extremely thin, barely-there brows, to what is trending today - thick, bushy and perfectly arched brows that need almost little-to-no maintenance to look good.

But even these brows, need the occasional trimming and plucking to ensure they don't go crazy and get out of hand. However, with beauty salons shut across the world and everybody practicing social distancing it is likely that the brows will get our of control.

Hence, here is the go-to step by step guide on how to shape your brows at home.

How to make the process less painful?

Getting one's brows done is certainly an eye-watering experience. To make it more bearable, experts suggest running an ice cube over your brow area to numb the nerves before you begin the process. After shaping them too, ice can be rubbed over the brow area to reduce redness and cool it down.

Tweeze/wax or thread?

Waxing and threading off brows could be tricky and mess with the shape by getting too much hair off. it is best to leave these complicated procedures to the professionals who know them best. For maintaining brows at home, the best way to do it is sticking to tweezers and closely plucking only the stray hair from around the brows. The idea is to keep the natural shape and not do anything drastic other than just ensure they don't over-grow.

How to pluck from around the arch?

Getting a symmetrical shape is surely one of the most difficult things most of us have to go through, when trimming brows. It is best to use a dark kohl stick or eyebrow pencil to define the lines well. Draw boundaries over which you will not tweeze to keep the shape intact.

It is always best to keep stopping and checking your progress once every three strands of hair is plucked out so you can ensure you aren't interfering with the natural brow structure.

