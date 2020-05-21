Step by step tutorial to get Janhvi Kapoor’s purple smokey eye

This is the time to experiment with your makeup. Here’s a guide to getting this unicorn-esque smokey eye with ease.

Through this time now I’ve come across skills that I didn’t even know I had. But there’s one skill I love honing over and over again and that’s my makeup skills. So there I was at 3 am not getting any sleep, scrolling through Instagram, and I came across this gorgeous pink and purple smokey eye.

I have been a big fan of the smokey eye but I love the coloured renditions of it the most. Be it brown, aqua or this one in particular I think the smokey eye looks even better with colours. So here’s a breakdown of this eye makeup look.

Step 1: Start with an eyeshadow primer.

Step 2: Swipe on a matte nude shade on your lid with a fluffy brush.

Step 3: Take a flat eyeshadow brush and pick a matte purple shade and dab it on your lid. Leave a little bit of space on the inner corner.

Step 4: Using a fluffy brush, blend a fuschia pink shade into your crease and blend out the edges of the purple eyeshadow so it looks seamless.

Step 5: Dab on purple glitter shadow or pigment on the centre of your lid and blend it outwards. But concentrate the pigment in the centre of your lid.

Step 6: Take the flat brush with the purple eyeshadow and line your lower lash line with the purple colour.

Step 7: Now tightline your waterline and upper lash line with kohl.

Step 8: Using a liquid eyeliner, line your upper lash line.

Step 9: At this point you could apply false lashes, but I just use mascara.

Step 10: Take some highlighter and dab it on the inner corner to brighten up your eyes.

That’s that. Your unicorn smokey eye is done! Let us know in the comments if you try out this look!

