Step into youthful skin zone and let your skin do the talking with these 3 DIYs with Hibiscus

Let your skin get high on ‘Hibiscus’. Naturally grown and freshly used hibiscus works its miracle when your skin is acting up. Give these DIYs a nod and help improve your skin’s overall health.

Do you adore flowers in all their various forms and colors? The benefits they can provide for your skin are as lovely as they are. Hibiscus is one such flowering plant that has grown in the wild as well as in your garden for all that it has to offer in abundance. Ask your grandmother about its ability to improve the health of your skin. There's no denying that Hibiscus makes a delicious and refreshing drink. There’s no denying that Hibiscus makes for a refreshing and flavourful tea, but it serves as a good choice for the ones turning to natural remedies in treating all skin woes.

Did you know Hibiscus is known as the ‘Botox plant’? Often we trust botox treatments to treat aging skin. Why opt for the easy chemical route? Make it homegrown, safe, and effective for your skin instead. A great source of natural AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids), helps combat acne, repair sun damage, moisturize, exfoliate, and tone up your skin. Below are 3 DIYs to soak in the power of this soothing and nourishing flower.

Cleanser

Ingredients:

1 hibiscus flower (crushed)

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Few drops of rosewater

Method:

Wash the flower and grind it into a fine powder.

Add aloe vera gel and rosewater.

Blend well and coat your skin.

Rinse your skin with cool water.



Note: It becomes a fine paste or turns watery depending on how much rosewater you add.

Toner

Ingredients :

2 hibiscus flowers (crushed)

1/2 cup water

1/2 tbsp vitamin C powder

Method:

Add clean and fresh hibiscus flowers into the boiling water.

Take it away from the stove after 10 minutes.

Let the water cool down and add Vitamin C powder.

Stir well and store in the refrigerator.

Shake and spritz!

Face mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp hibiscus flower powder

1/2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Few drops of rosewater

Method:

Use rosewater as per your preference and blend the ingredients into a fine paste.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

Cleanse it well with cold water.

Pat dry and use a moisturizer.

Have you tried Hibiscus tea? Let us know in the comments section.

