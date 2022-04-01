Steps to 'Microblading' your way to creating defined and fuller eyebrows at home

If you know a thing or two about beauty, you already understand every bit of how microblading eyebrows work. A single look at this procedure will have you dreaming of fuller eyebrows. Complicated, mostly petrifying, and yet so intriguing, some of us yearn for neatly done eyebrows, isn't it? If you've had your eyebrow shaping session go wrong, you'd totally relate to this. What is microblading and how to ace at it, you ask?

A beauty tool that helps you to keep your eyebrows aligned and looking free of patches. This is a pen with a nib that has a blade-like tip, multiple needles put together that goes deep into the skin to leave a coloured mark and create the desired shape. If you do not want to schedule an appointment to get this semi-permanent tattoo procedure done, here are a few tips you could try at home. If unsure, please refrain from doing so.

1) Draw the outline

Always start with what we call basics. Cleanse your surface and if you have a skin infection on your face, give it time to heal. Once it heals up, pick up a pencil and draw an outline just so you have the shape placed well in advance and you don't go wrong when you design hair strokes with the beauty tool.

2) Choose the pigment

Black or brown, whatever pigment you pick, ensure it gels with your skin tone.

3) Design the hair strokes right

Understand your hair growth pattern, and to match it up with the new ink, draw strokes in the same direction. While you're at it, ensure that the dept of the needle isn't more than 1mm as it can cause further damage to your skin. Every time you place a new stroke, dip the tool into the ink and design them well. Once done with all strokes, apply anesthetic cream and leave it to settle. Do a patch test well before you start with the procedure.

Once the cream works, you can redo the step of drawing the strokes, just to make sure that the ink doesn't fade out easily and to cover up blunders, if any.

4) Colour up!

Choose a colour mask and swipe it on both your eyebrows. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and wipe it off. Begin with opting for shading needles to work this step. Do it in layers, the darker, more the layers you will design. Once the procedure is done, wash it off with warm water, use a cotton pad to dry it up, and spread healing cream on it. Repeat it for a couple of days until it heals well.

What do you think about this beauty trend? Let us know in the comments below.

