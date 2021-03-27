Still dealing with patchy skin? Here are 2 desi home remedies to deal with pigmentation

Patchy and pigmented skin can reduce your confidence and make you insecure. Here are two easy home remedies to deal with this skin issue.

We being Indians face a lot of pigmentation especially around the mouth and while we try our best to maintain a proper skincare routine, patchy skin does not seem to find an escape. Hyperpigmentation is a skin issue where a patch of the skin creates more melanin than the rest of the face resulting in patchy skin. While pigmentation can be a result of an underlying medical condition, most patches can be dealt with at home and here are some of the remedies that you can use:

Besan scrub

It is necessary to scrub off the excess dead skin cells and the dry upper layer of the skin for the body to create a new one. This is where homemade scrub can be useful.

All you need:

1 tablespoon of besan aka gram flour

1 pinch of turmeric

Cold milk or yoghurt

Directions:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to create a smooth paste.

2. Apply it generously on your face and neck and let it sit for 10 minutes.

3. Once it’s almost dry, scrub off the mask with a damp hand. Make sure to massage off the mask in circular motions and be gentle.

4. Once the mask is off, rinse your face with cold water and moisturise after.

5. Use this scrubbing technique twice a week to see visible results.

Green tea

Green tea is an ingredient that is filled with antioxidants that help clear out your skin and reduce dark patches.

All you need:

2 green tea bags

How to:

1. Steep green tea in hot water for about two minutes and let the tea bags rest aside.

2. Once the tea bags are warm enough to touch, use them on problematic areas on your skin.

3. Leave it on for about 10 minutes and use this method twice a day to see visible results.

4. You can even use the steeped green tea as a natural toner for better results.

