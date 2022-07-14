6 Best stretch mark creams for women to win back flawless skin

Stretch marks are stories of growth. It tells about all the drudgeries your body had to go through. Each one has got its own beauty and for sure, they aren’t something to be ashamed of. Stretch marks are common and normal for everyone. Technically called striae—they indicate a breakdown in the elasticity of the skin as it stretches. While we think its just a quirky sign of beauty, a lot of people shy away from flaunting it. If you are one among them, here are the 6 best stretch mark creams to fade your marks.

6 Best stretch mark creams:

1. TriLASTIN Maternity Stretch Mark Prevention Cream

This maternity stretch mark prevention cream is a pregnancy lotion every mom must add to their skincare routine. It's formulated to reduce visible scars during and after pregnancy. This stretch mark cream for pregnancy is paraben-free and hypoallergenic. It’s safe for you and your baby. You can use it daily on your belly to boost collagen production and skin elasticity.

Price: $ 38.94

2. Burt's Bees Mama Belly Butter Skin Care

Designed for mamas, nourish your belly before and after pregnancy with this rich, moisturizing Burt's Bees belly butter. This fragrance-free belly butter gently and safely moisturizes as your belly and skin stretch during pregnancy.

Price: $ 12.01

3. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Cream

This cocoa butter stretch mark cream helps visibly improve your skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of stretch marks due to pregnancy or other fluctuations in weight. It also improves hydration and supports stretching the skin in the tummy, hips, thighs, bust and more.

Price: $ 9.48

4. M3 Naturals Stretch Mark Cream

This lotion was formulated to deliver intense hydration and provide protection to help smooth rough skin or marks and provide your skin with relief. Designed for every skin type including sensitive skin, normal, and oily-prone skin.

Price: $ 18.73

5. Stretch Mark Cream

Nuvadermis stretch mark cream uses active ingredients such as retinol acid, allantoin, and jojoba oil to help reduce the appearance of dark marks and stretch marks by working from the inside out. With regular use, our formula delivers noticeable results in as little as four weeks.

Price: $ 22.40

6. Scar Remover Cream and Moisturizing Lotion

This stretch mark cream is specifically formulated with key ingredients- Dimethicone, which is a silicone derivative that forms a protective barrier to hydrate the skin, and collagen improves and visibly reduces the appearance and depth of stretch marks, age spots, scars, blotches, and skin discoloration.

Price: $ 57

Stretch marks are normal, and you don’t need to feel pressure to cover them up or change them at all. That being said, it's just as acceptable to feel like you want to try and do something about them. Try out the above-listed stretch mark creams to make the mark fade.

