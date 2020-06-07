Stretch marks: DIY oil remedies to visibly reduce marks in all areas

Stretch marks are completely normal on every body but can look unattractive. Here's how to reduce them with oils at home.

Stretch marks are a normal skin condition caused when the skin stretches or compresses. The patterns usually form on the skin when the person has either gained or reduced a considerable amount of weight and are common in both men and women.

Studies claim that cold-pressed oils contain high nutritional properties and can be used to visibly reduce stretch marks. While no research has actually proved it, certain oils are known to have fatty acids that help in keeping the skin moisturised and well hydrated. Some of the oils that can be used to minimise stretch marks include:

Castor and coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil has a therapeutic effect on skin and makes for an excellent moisturiser. Castor oil also contains Omega 9 fatty acids that help in getting rid of scars and stretch marks.

Mix equal quantities of both the oils and heat it up for a few seconds. Massage it on to the stretch marks on your body and leave on overnight.

Aloe Vera and Castor Oil

Aloe Vera is known to keep the skin moisturised and also helps in producing collagen on the skin. It also helps in getting rid of scars, pigmentation and stretch marks.

Mix one spoon castor oil with one spoon aloe vera gel and massage it on your stretch marks. Leave on overnight.

Sugar and Castor oil

Sugar makes for an excellent natural scrub. And while sugar hasn't been proved to remove stretch marks, scrubs are often used to get rid of stretch marks.

Mix 2 spoons sugar with 1 spoon castor oil, Massage it on to your stretch marks for 5 minutes and leave on for 15 minutes. Once you wash off, pat dry and apply a moisturiser.

How do you manage your stretch marks? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Skin care: 3 DIY skin remedies to get naturally baby soft and glowing skin at home

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×