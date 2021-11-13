Striving hard to look after your lash extensions? Here's how to take care of them

You just love how just a single pair of eyelashes can add drama to your whole eye makeup, don't you? And with adding extensions, you definitely don't need to worry about putting on a lot of makeup as they can make a statement by themselves. But while applying it, we have to be extra careful while putting them on as you don't want to affect your real lashes. And as they make a bigger impact, volumizing your lashes, go easy with your eye makeup.

These extensions may seem a cakewalk but they are surely not. To make them long-lasting, they require proper care as they can easily fall off from your eyes if not given a little TLC. So here are a few tips on giving them the little attention they need.

Clean your Lashes

Before applying those falsies, make sure your own lashes are free of any dirt or makeup. If not, wash them because they will stick much better.

Don't get them wet

After getting your lashes done, wetting them for at least 24 hours is a huge no-no. The glue hasn't dried off and having water on them make cause them to fall off.

Avoid Steam

Yes, that means no sweaty workout session either. No swimming, no saunas too. You should avoid moisture in all cases because the first 24 hours is crucial.

Avoid Oily Products

Oils in your makeup or skincare products can bring down the glue in your lashes so it would be better to avoid them.

Brush Them

Maintaining your extensions is to give them a proper brush daily so as to retain their natural shape as they mean to get tangled sometimes.

Do not pull or rub

The first and foremost rule after getting your lashes done is not to rub, pull or tug in it any way. Just keep your hands off them, give them the time to dry so you could look your fab best.

Say No to Mascara

We know how you love applying mascara but this will only lead to a breakdown in the adhesive of your lashes.

Did we cover you enough? Tell us in the comments.

