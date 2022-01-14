Struggling with dark circles? THESE 3 DIY eye masks will help get rid of puffiness, wrinkles, dark circles

Do your eyes look tired all the time and often make you look older than your age? People don't lie when they say that eyes are the windows to the soul.

The area around the eyes is the most sensitive and extremely delicate which is why it needs extra care and attention. A simple way to combat and control the under-eye bags and dark circles formed is to whip up easy masks at home that will solve all your problems. Sometimes more than a simple slice of cucumber is required to solve your woes. If you're ready to get rid of dark circles, puffiness and also slowly reverse wrinkles around your eyes, we've got you covered!



Vitamin E and Aloe Vera gel eye mask



Both these ingredients have brightening properties and when combined, can work miraculously!

Combine together one spoon of Aloe Vera Gel and one capsule of Vitamin E oil. Mix it well and apply it both on the lids and under your eyes. This will provide an instant cooling and soothing effect. Wash off after 10-15 minutes and pat dry. Apply a hydrating moisturiser to finish off.

Almond Oil and Honey eye mask



Both almond oil and honey have anti-inflammatory properties that can help in de-puffing the eyes. This is also incredibly easy to make and delivers results almost instantly and even fights against dull and sagging skin, firming the area well.

With one spoon of almond oil, mix a spoonful of honey. Apply this concoction under your eyes for a maximum of 15 minutes before washing off and topping the area with moisturising cream.

Lemon and turmeric eye mask



With brightening and anti-bacterial qualities, both lemon and turmeric are known to do wonders for the under-eye area.

Combine together 2 spoons of lemon juice with half a spoon of turmeric powder to form a yellow paste. Apply this under your eyes and over the eyelids, not too close as lemon can create a burning sensation. Was off after 15 minutes for brighter and firmer under eyes.

