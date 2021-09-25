Struggling to do the WINGED eyeliner? This step by step guide can get you the perfect cat eye look

As women, we know how difficult it will be to survive without our liners. It has always been an essential element in our makeup whether we go to the office or party with our friends. But which eyeliner style has stood the test of time? The winged one. Yes, there is something alluring and captivating about the winged eyeliner that elevates our whole makeup game. While it is definitely the hottest trend right now, it can be pretty daunting for beginners to control eyeliner.

Controlling the eyeliner is not as easy as it seems. Either your hands get shaky or you draw uneven lines, there is always something that pulls you back from achieving that flawless wing. Follow our step by step tutorial and practise your way into perfection.

Step 1

While you could use any eyeliner-gel, pencil, liquid, I think gel is a lot easier to do and is super long-lasting. So you can choose any gel liner of your choice but make sure to buy a quality product. And take an angled brush with it.

Step 2

Dip the brush in the eyeliner and start drawing from the outer edge of the eye creating an angle.

Step 3

Place the brush at the line you just drew at the outer corner and drag it towards the inner corner of the eye.

Step 4

Using light strokes, fill in the blanks properly so that no skin peeps between the upper and the lower lines. And don't go too thick on the inner corners as you want your winged liner to appear from thin to thick.

If you still can't achieve it evenly on both eyes, you can always use some scotch tape (about 2 cm) and place it on the outer edge of the eye. make sure it is tightly placed onto your skin.

Step 1

You can start to draw the wing along the edge of the tape starting from the outer corner of the eye. And try to tighten your upper waterline.

Step 2

You can then trace back to the inner corner of the eye. If the liner gets on your tape, it doesn't matter. And keep in mind to make the outer edge of the wing as thin as possible as compared to the inner edge. Fill in the space as said before and after you are done, remove the tape and voilà, you are a pro now.

Now you can go and try this tutorial. Good luck!

