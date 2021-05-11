Struggling with dry skin? Moisture Sandwich is the COOL new trend that helps combat it

With oodles of moisture, dry skin woes don’t stand a chance.

Have you been following a stringent skincare routine this sweltering summer? It’s time to let your skin take a breather. No, heavy-duty products aren’t your best bets during this season. Here’s a trend that believes in supremely moisturised skin. All thanks to skin care brand’s Co-Founder Charlotte Palermino for launching this trend.

Let’s get to the deets, shall we? Moisture sandwich stresses the importance of trapping in all the water to keep your skin feeling its best. From swiping on lightweight formulas to sealing your skin with thicker textures, it’s all good news for extremely parched skin.

Here’s where we can bring in a connection between ‘Skip-Care’ and ‘Moisture Sandwich’. The former was introduced by the queen of skincare world ‘K-beauty’. Skip-care taught all skincare savants about the need to lighten up one’s skincare routine. Yes, skin minimalism hurts nobody’s skin.

The secret to achieving a moisture sandwich lies in applying products on damp skin. This enhances products’ penetration processes and helps you witness hydrated and naturally radiant skin.

Take your hydration game up with these tips:

1) Cleanse your skin.

2) Tone it up.

3) Dab on the essence.

(Spritz a hydrating face mist)

4) Apply an ultra-hydrating serum.

(Spritz a hydrating face mist)

5) Wrap the routine with a balmy/thick moisturiser.

A tip to remember: Your skin needs to soak up the face mist in between the steps to ensure better penetration. Dampen skin is key for this trend to do good to your skin.

How is your skin feeling today? Let us know in the comments below.

