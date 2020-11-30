Struggling to find the perfect shade of foundation & nude lipstick? Experts REVEAL easy ways to match them

Finding the exact shade of foundation or concealer, seems like a daunting task for beginners who are just testing the waters when it comes to makeup. Beauty and makeup experts from the field reveal how to get it right.

Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities and beauty bloggers manage to look flawless almost all the time? Foundation is almost always the answer. It is the best way to smoothen out imperfections like spots and blemishes, giving the illusion of fresh and healthy skin.

The next question that pops up, is how to find the right foundation shade for your skin tone.

Makeup artist Adrian Jacobs, best known as Kriti Sanon's go-to makeup guru, believes, "you need to take a little bit of foundation and put it on your hands and you can tell the difference because usually, your hands are warmer than your skin. You should always go a tone warmer if you are a very fair person." The expert who has also worked on faces including , Sara Ali Khan and more believes that the foundation when applied, shouldn't create much of a difference and should look like skin.

Choosing the right foundation shade according to Amanda Bell, Global Director of Education and Artistry at Pixi Beauty, involves trying on a stripe from the cheek to neck. "The right foundation will disappear into the skin," she says and goes on to add, "When you are testing, make sure that you check in daylight as you will see the true finish and tone, plus how it really looks."

Makeup guru, Shraddha Inder Mehta, Tara Sutaria's go-to person for most of her flawless looks says, "Find a spot towards the centre of your face and blend out towards the jawline so you match the sides of your cheeks and down the middle of your neck. If your neck is lighter than your face and you don’t want your face to be as pale, choose one shade lighter than your face so it's comparable." If you want to warm up your face, Mehta believes that bronzer ought to do the trick!

Bobbi Brown, makeup artist and guru known for her range, Bobbi Brown cosmetics believes that when it comes to foundation, apart from trying it on the side of your face, "Double check on your forehead because sometimes there is a noticeable difference."

Now that foundation is covered, one of the biggest lipstick trends today is nude lipstick. With so many different shades of nude and everybody's definition of the word changing, Amanda Bell's trick is "To blend a shade that works with your natural lip colour. Blended with a neutral beige then you get an effortless nude lip look that is so flattering to your complexion!"

Arti Nayar, known for her work on Sara Ali Khan and 's faces, to name a few, believes that while the perfect nude lipstick is very important to have, "It comes down to a choice of pink or brown and is also a little to do with which colour nude pink or red suits your skin's undertone." Finding your skin's undertone is key, according to her.

Shraddha Mehta believes that opting for a colour slightly darker and warmer than your skin, will look perfect. "A slightly darker shade of lipstick will help you get an even tone and maintain the balance between the neutral shades of your skin and lipstick," says the makeup guru.

According to Jacobs, finding the right shade of nude lipsticks is very tricky. "You need to understand your skin tone and understand what foundation or base you are using. There are different kinds of nude so, try avoiding any lipstick which makes your lip look grey. Usually, the whiter toned nude lipsticks make the lips look grey so that should not happen," he opines.

When it comes to picking the perfect shade of nude lipstick to match your skin tone, Bobbi Brown believes it more about matching it to your lip colour than skin tone. "Make sure you put it on your lips and if your lips turn pale and pasty, it's the wrong colour. Go for more pigmented tones."

