Struggling to get your makeup right? Get the perfect base and makeup with these 12 products

If you are an amateur trying to get your makeup right, then we have just the perfect tips and products for you.

Applying makeup is no less than learning a form of art. It requires patience, creativity and talent. Acing the makeup game is not everyone’s cup of tea but definitely something that a lot of young girls would love to learn. With reels and creative content raging on social media, makeup videos make a great part of the entire bandwagon. Learning makeup is not a piece of cake but a good start will definitely lead you somewhere. Here, we have a list of the best makeup products that are so easy to use that even amateurs with limited makeup products can ace any makeup look with ease.

Step 1: Moisturise your skin

The first step to every makeup routine is hydrating your face by applying a suitable moisturiser. Using a moisturiser formulated with hyaluronic acid can help replenish and retain the cell’s moisture. This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: $13.29

Step 2: Apply a primer

Applying a primer will help the makeup stay in place for a long time. This primer is infused with the goodness of vitamin A, C and E to help boost complexion and hydrate your skin. It will transform your face into a flawless, smooth canvas, ready for makeup application that lasts all day.

Price: $6.52

Step 3: Put on foundation

Put on the foundation by dotting it first and then spreading it with the help of a beauty blender. This foundation is available in a number of shades so that you can choose the one that matches your complexion the best. It will give you that flawless-looking finish and absorb excess oil, minimising the appearance of your pores for a smooth and polished look.

Price: $7.98

Pro Tip: A damp beauty blender soaks less of your product and helps give better coverage.

Price: $8.99

Step 4: Apply concealer

Start by forming a triangle under the eyes. You can also apply some on the highpoints of your face, like your chin, nose, and forehead to give it that highlighted look. Do not forget to put some on the corners of the lips and those blemishes we all despise. Spread it evenly with a beauty blender. This concealer comes in a number of shades for you to choose from. It is infused with peptides and an antioxidant vitamin E blend along with a lightweight formula that brightens your complexion with a radiant boost.

Price: $12.97

Step 5: Glam up with eyeshadow

With your base makeup done, it is time to add some glam. Choose a nice eyeshadow to apply on your lids and blend well. This nude eyeshadow palette consists of matte and metallic shades that help create super dimensional and easy to wear looks. Its long-wearing formula contains a unique combination of softer powders which adheres easily to the eyes, gives a soft-focus effect, and blends smoothly and evenly.

Price: $9.99

Step 6: Amp it up with eyeliner

Any makeup look is incomplete without eyeliner. This waterproof eyeliner will help you get the perfect long-lasting cat eye look. The ultra-precise tip is flexible and easy to use making every stroke unbelievably fluid for a defined finish. Control the thickness of your lines by pressing down just a touch.

Price: $8.97

Step 7: Add a dash of drama with mascara

Get those lashes fluttering with mascara. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it also boosts the growth of your natural lashes, is suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: $4.99

Step 8: Apply blush

Apply blush on your contour line instead of going for the bronzer. This strategic application of blush can effectively hide any pimples, redness or discolouration on cheeks. This velvety soft powder blush delivers long lasting buildable color for a soft focus effect. It features a special formula enriched with jojoba oil so you get vibrant cheek colour with a silky, smooth finish.

Price: $2.98

Step 9: Define your lips with a lip liner

Outline your lips with a lip liner of your choice. This lip liner will give an alluring shape to your lips and make them look more plump. It is super easy to use and will give a more natural look to your lips. This lip liner is perfect for lip contouring and each shade goes on smoothly and provides the perfect base or you can just use them to fill in your lip.

Price: $3.99

Step 10: Apply lipstick

Fill your lips up with a lipstick that matches your lip liner. This matte lipstick is a full-pigment lip color with a velvety-smooth ultra-matte finish and comfortable wearability. The easy-to-apply, full-pigment formula delivers an ultra-matte finish that seamlessly glides on the lips.

Price: $18

Step 11: Lock your makeup with setting spray

Lastly, lock your makeup with a setting spray and you are good to go! This setting spray forms a sheer layer that holds your makeup look just like you applied it. It maintains fresh-looking makeup by deflecting excess sebum and the transfer-resistant formula increases the durability of makeup.

Price: $18

