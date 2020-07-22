  1. Home
Struggling with hair fall in the monsoon? 6 Tips to help reduce and combat hair fall EFFECTIVELY

While the rains seem like the perfect time to literally let your hair down, it comes with its own set of problems, the biggest one being hairfall.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 02:33 pm
The monsoon makes for the perfect time to watch the world go by while sipping a hot cup of chai. But most times, this is a distant dream thanks to hectic work, due to which we might need to step out and even get drenched in the rain. 
This not only leads to tangled hair and your blowdry ruined, but rainwater also has adverse effects on the hair causing grappling hair loss. 
How to combat the situation and get your hair back to normal? We have you covered!

Say no to styling 
In the monsoon, try to keep your hair minimally styled with the help of heat tools. With the rainwater, your hair is already going through so much distress, using hot tools to style it is only going to damage it further. 

Do not comb wet hair 
While you are keeping away from heat tools, also make it a point not to comb your hair when it is wet. It leads to severe hair fall and breakage. 
Also, make it a point to not share combs for it could lead to scalp infections. 

Aloe gel is your saving grace 
There is no better product than aloe vera for your hair. It cools and calms the scalp if there are inflammations and cleanses it well. Apply the gel at least once a week to keep your scalp and hair healthy. You can even mix it with your natural hair oil and give yourself a champi, for best results. 

Wash your hair 
If you do happen to get drenched in the rain, rather than coming home and drying off, head to take a bath. Use a cleansing shampoo to get rid of the rainwater, which usually is filled with pollutants and free radicals that cause damage and breakage to your hair, leaving it in a worse condition. Don't forget your conditioner!

Do not tie your hair
While it is common knowledge that wet hair should not be tied, it is advisable that hair not be tied at all during monsoons. If the hair is tied when it gets wet in the rain, severe hair fall is bound to occur. Instead, use a clip to secure it if need be. 

Hair drying method 
The best thing you can do for your hair, monsoon or not is to invest in a microfibre towel. It helps in soaking the water and drying the hair faster. There is also minimum friction when using a microfibre towel, ensuring hair fall is lesser, as compared to when you are using a regular towel. 

Credits :getty images youtube

