Struggling with hairfall? Here are 5 easy homemade hair masks to boost your hair growth

Forget the salons and achieve Rapunzel like hair in the comfort of your homes.

With the lockdown hitting us hard, most of us are in denial of the pathetic condition of our hair and having lost the will to go outdoors, things are just getting worse. If you are someone bidding adieu to the winter with a missing comb and hair fall like never before, you have reached the right place. Chuck those store-bought chemicals and cling on to the homemade remedies.

The condition of your hair gives away the status of your mental well-being. Though it's a miracle to find a woman content with her hair, trying and testing different hair hacks and hair masks is a matter of personal happiness. I mean, aren’t these personal pampering sessions and long showers an escape from the real world?

Long healthy hair is something we all crave for. You can easily boost your hair growth if you are ready to put in some consistent effort. Here we bring to you 5 homemade hair masks to boost your hair growth.

Banana and Egg Hair Mask For Hair Growth

Hair masks cast a deep conditioning effect on your hair and scalp. The natural oils and lipids present in them nourishes the hair activating the anagen phase of the hair growth process. The protein source, egg helps in reducing hair fall and banana’s moisturizing ability aids in volumising hair.

Use ripe 1 or 2 bananas and mash it.

Crack open an egg and mix well until you gain consistency.

Massage well on your scalp and entire length of the hair.

Add in 1tbsp honey/olive oil (optional).

Leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly in lukewarm water.

Repeat the process once a week.

Moringa and Fenugreek Hair Mask For Hair Growth

If you are one among those who pick the moringa leaves out of your plates or hesitant to its taste, it's time to regret! Moringa leaves are one point solution to hormone disturbances and vitamin deficiencies that make the hair weak and fragile. With its vitamins, minerals and proteins Moringa restores the quality of hair and helps in speedy hair growth. Fenugreek seeds are ideal to promote hair growth as it makes the hair follicles stronger.

Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Use its water to grind moringa leaves into a thick paste.

Mask your hair with the pack for 10-15 min.

Wash thoroughly and watch it shine!

Hibiscus and Amla Hair Mask For Hair Growth

Hibiscus are not just a charm to your beautiful garden but also a key element in ayurvedic hair treatment. They promote hair growth and are a perfect remedy for hair loss. Amala, not to mention, houses vitamin C which benefits your hair in multiple ways from premature greys to fungal infections. Their combination protects your hair in all possible ways and regular use guarantees hair growth.

Use cut pieces of amla and hibiscus.

Mix them into a thick paste.

Apply to your scalp and hair.

Let it set for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse well.

Onion and Coconut Milk Hair Mask For Hair Growth

Adding 2 tbsp of onion juice to 3 tbsp of coconut milk can work wonders on your hair. The high amount of magnesium present in coconut strengthens the hair follicles and sulfur and quercetin in onion plays the role of a queen in boosting hair growth.

Mix onion juice to coconut milk in a 2:3 ratio.

Apply the milky mixture to your hair and massage your scalp.

Leave it to rest for an hour before washing it off.

You can wear this pack 2-3 times a week for better results.

Curry Leaves Hair Mask For Hair Growth

This easily available kitchen ingredient is an answer to hair fall, dull hair, frizzy hair, premature greys and what not! This ingredient unclogs hair follicles and boosts hair growth. It can also be used in combination with amla and fenugreek seeds to prepare the ultimate mask for hair growth.

Take equal amounts of curry leaves and fenugreek leaves.

Mix them into a thick paste along with one amla.

Apply the paste on your hair.

Set the paste 20-30 min in your hair.

Wash off gently.

Try out these easy hair masks and Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

