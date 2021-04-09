Struggling with premature grey hair? 3 Home remedies that will cover greys and slow down the process of ageing

While hair is ideally supposed to turn grey in your late 30s and 40s, more youngsters below the age of 30 are witnessing their locks turn grey. Here's how you can slow down the process naturally.

Hair turns grey when melanin is stopped being produced by your cells. If your hair turns grey below your late 30s, it is considered premature greying. There are multiple reasons for this early greying to occur of which some include stress and genetics. The myth is, if you pluck one grey hair out, two will sprout up in its place! So what's one supposed to do in a situation like this? Here are some home remedies that don't cause extra damage to your locks and can slow down the process of greying.

Amla powder

While it is not a permanent solution, Amla is known to slow down the process of greying and also helps in preventing hair loss. For the perfect Amla hair treatment, mix some powder with coconut oil or olive oil and apply it at night. Let your hair soak in all the nutrients and wash it off in the morning. Do this once a week for best results.

Bhringraj

A popular Ayurvedic pick, Bringhraj works effectively against greys. The black dye got from this works best when mixed with hot oil and then massaged on the scalp. Leave this on for an hour before washing off, for best results.

Onion juice

While onion juice is already known for making the hair soft and silky, it also drastically improves the quality of hair and slows down the process of ageing. Mix a little onion juice with lemon and olive oil and massage this on your scalp. This will not only darken your hair over time but also aid hair growth and add lustre to your dull and dry hair.

