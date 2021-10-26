Struggling with putting on a bronzer: Here is a step by step guide to how to apply it correctly

Who doesn't want an attractive tanned look? Well, the bronzer gives you a very natural glow adding a new dimension to your face. It gives a natural lift making your face look slimmer and also imparting freshness to your face. A shimmery glow is what we all need and thus, bronzer is the absolute answer for us. So if you are going for that no-makeup look, you could always use a bonzer.

A bronzer should be a critical part of the makeup routine with us giving style tips on how to apply it correctly. Many women simply avoid the bronzer thinking contouring is enough to enhance their facial features. But trust me when I say, a bronzer will make your skin look a lot healthier offering a youthful radiance. So if you want to know the proper way to apply it, read on.

You obviously know the basics as to where to apply the bronzer, temples of your forehead, cheekbones and the bridge of your nose. Now let's get started.

Prep your skin

Wash off the dirt with a cream-based cleanser and lukewarm water. Pat your face dry with a towel and apply a toner followed up by a hydrating moisturizer. To act as a shield against harmful UV rays, apply a top coat with sunscreen.

Foundation & Concealer

To create an even base, apply foundation using a damp sponge. You could also use some concealer for your under eyes or if you want to cover up any dark spots or blemishes.

Bronzer

As you are a beginner, you should go with a powder-based bronzer. But before choosing one, pick out one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone for a. Use a bronzer brush or a wide, fluffy one to blend in the bronzer well. Dab and swirl it generously on the powder and tap off the excess. Make sure you create a "3" while applying on both the sides of your face and also apply it to the apples of your cheeks sweeping up towards the hairline. Don't forget to line your entire jawline with the bronzer. You can also use it on your nose and neck.

Highlighter & Blush

To complete this natural look, you can add a highlighter to your cheeks and add some much-needed shine to your face. Apply a little blush and blend it with the bronzer well.

Now, if you still don't appreciate the warm glow on your face, then maybe a bronzer is not for you. But try this, and I am sure you are going to love it.

