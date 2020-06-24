Struggling with a skincare routine? K Pop star Eric Nam's simple 7 step process comes to your rescue

The popular singer and K-Pop icon revealed all the his secrets to keeping his skin smooth and flawless.

K-Pop and R&B singer Eric Nam is taking the world by storm. The Korean singer who is not only known for her tunes and voice revealed all that he does to keep his skin smooth, clean and healthy.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nam talked about the complicated relationship he has with his skin. "It is sensitive, I think, to just changes in water," mainly because he is constantly travelling, he revealed to the magazine in the latest Go to Bed with me video. His routine might sound daunting for it has eight steps to it, but is quite basic and easy to follow. Check it out!

Double Cleanse

Nam's first step is to double cleanse. First, he uses an oil-based cleanser to remove the impurities from his skin and then goes with a water-based cleanser to make sure his face is squeaky clean. It is also the best way to get rid of makeup!

Toner

While most people use a cotton pad for toner, Eric prefers to keep things simple and just pat the toner on his face, which lets his skin absorb it better.

Essence

Essences are a part of the Korean skincare routine which is known to help other products get absorbed better and maximising the results of it on skin.

Eric uses essence as a pre-moisturiser on his skin.

Moisturiser

Like everybody else, Eric believes that moisturiser is one of the basic skincare necessities, especially if you are struggling with dry skin. The K Pop star also said, "Oftentimes you're breaking out because your face is lacking moisture or hydration," and that it was the pores way of reacting.

Serum

A part of almost everybody's skincare routine today, Nam too swears by a serum to reduce fine lines and ensure his skin glows brightly.

Eye Cream

Not too concerned about whether products are for men or women, Eric likes to experiment especially with anti-ageing products that are both for men and women. Eye cream is something he swears by and never skips out on!

Moisturiser

To complete it all, Eric ends things by patting on his favourite moisturiser to ensure his skin is hydrated and is not dehydrated.

What are your thoughts on Eric Nam's skincare routine? How many steps does your routine have? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sulfate free shampoo: What it is and why it is a saving grace for dry hair?

Share your comment ×