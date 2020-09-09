Struggling with under eye bags and dark circles? THIS DIY eye cream is all that you need

Under-eye bags and dark circles are a major concern for a lot of people around the world. Find out more

Under-eye bags and dark circles can be pesky to get rid off. No matter how much you try, they always end up coming back. Which is why eye creams have gotten extremely famous! Why! We'll, they work as overnight treatments to get rid of all the pigmentation and hence does wonders for the skin. As an added benefit, a few of these eye creams also help in reducing signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. So, instead of spending big bucks on fancy products, here's an eye cream you can make at home!

All you need:

Aloe Vera Gel

Vitamin E capsules

You favourite essential oil

How to:

1 In a bowl squeeze two teaspoons of Aloe Vera gel right off a tube.

2. Now, squeeze 2 vitamin E capsules to extract all the oils out of it.

3. Mix two to three drops of your favourite essential oils.

4. Mix thoroughly and apply it under your eyes every day before going to bed. Use your ring finger for application as it is the most gentle of them all and make sure you don't tug on your skin.

Benefits:

Vitamin E is one of the best remedies to improve skin health. It reduces damage caused by the sun and effectively moisturises the skin and reduces signs of ageing.

Aloe Vera, on the other hand, is a natural miracle for all your skin issues. It soothes the eyes while getting rid of pigmentation and dark circles.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: This DIY coffee mud face pack is the solution to ALL your oily skin problems

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×