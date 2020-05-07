Styling a long bob masterclass ft. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shocked the nation when she revealed her short hairdo. From someone who has always had long tresses, this was a pretty big leap. If you have short hair too, you might want to bookmark these hairstyles (for when we get out of here).

For a person who has always had long hair, it came as a shock to me personally when Deepika showed off her super-short (in comparison) new do. Post that reveal, she dove headfirst into award ceremonies and movie promotions and we got a lookbook for long bob hairstyles. Here, we’ve picked 5 relatively simple but supremely chic hairstyles good for any length but work best for long bobs.

Shall we?

Sleek low bun

A simple low bun is that one versatile hairstyle that could go with any outfit. Ideally, if you have 3rd-day hair or slightly wet hair, a sleek bun just looks better. Apply serum to your hair after you tie the low bun for an extra glossy bun.

‘60s low ponytail

For this hairstyle, wavy or curly hair works best. Tease everything from root to tip with a comb and spray it with mild hairspray before making a ponytail. Don’t try to brush through the hair once the ponytail is tied up. Then add a satin headband and you’re good to go.

Half bun

An easy hairstyle to replicate, this works for any texture and any length. First, tie a half-up ponytail and then twist it around itself to make the bun more voluminous. Tease the base of the ponytail for a bigger half bun

Textured pulled back hair

The trick to this hairstyle to make it look effortless is that you need to flip your head down and back up and then pull back the hair closest to the ear. This will add the volume to your roots and make the hairstyle look wispy.

Big curls

Use a 1.5 or 2-inch curling iron for your hair. Start in the middle of your hair shaft as opposed to starting at the roots. Use sea salt or texturising spray before you do the curls. Pinup your curls and spray them with hairspray before they cool for it to hold the volume.

Are you going to try any of these hairstyles out?

