Stylish nail art trends to try and DIY for summer 2021

Let’s ditch the classics and be a little more adventurous with these nail art trends!

Who doesn’t love a fresh manicure? A neat manicure has the ability to elevate your entire outfit. However, standard ones at the salon can get monotonous - and often very expensive. Why not try to DIY? It’s not as crazy as it sounds!

This year is all about joyful colours and expressing yourself – you can let nail art be one such medium because life is too short to have boring nails! Fortunately, it is trendy to be experimenting with nails, and nothing is too extra this summer. Check out and take inspiration from some of the latest trends in nail art that are easy to DIY. We have also made you a list of products that you would need to create awesome art on your nails at affordable prices, and as often as you like. There are 10 little canvases right at the tips of your fingers – so go do your thing and have fun!

1. Graphic and geometric detailing

You must try to go graphic this season – it is the hottest and boldest trend of the year, and one should definitely not skip! From abstract patterns in contrasting colours to subtle and elegant shapes and lines – this trend has something for everyone’s personal style and preference!

To make your own designs and patterns flawlessly and mess-free on your nails, you must have the right tools to begin with. Check out the Beaute Secrets Nail Art Tool Kit comprising of 20 brushes, applicators, polishers and pens to be fully equipped to get creative with your nails!

You can try this set of 4 Priviu Gel Nail Lacquers that are contrasting colours and have a super glossy finish to make cute geometric or graphic patterns on your nails. The set includes matte yellow, peach, sea green and off-white colours. These are quick to dry, long-lasting and contain no harmful chemicals!

2. Minimal stylized French manicure

Giving yourself a professional-looking French manicure can be very tough. However, this year, we are in luck! A stylized, easier to accomplish version of the original French manicure is trending, and you can totally do it at home! A nude nail paint all over the nail can be topped with a thicker line or even a triangular segment of white nail paint at the tip of your nails for a minimalistic and elegant, yet reinvented French manicure! You can do this on all your nails, or even just one to create a subtle statement. Pro tip – don’t forget that you are allowed to experiment! Who is stopping you from trying double French tips?

Try the Juice Glossy Nail Polish pack of 5 nude shades – Petal Pink, Camel, Sun Kissed, Dusty Coral and Teddy Brown for this! These ensure long-lasting wear and high-glossy shine that lasts up to 7 days!

You can use the O.P.I Nail Lacquer in the colour Alpine Snow for pearly and opalescent white nail tips.

3. Single nail feature

This is an understated trend to unleash your creativity, but in a subtle style! This is the easiest trend to try – just paint all your nails in a neutral colour, except for one nail in a contrasting, vibrant hue to create a statement.

Check out the Coloressence Metallic Nail Paint in the colour Gold Crush which will look fabulous as a single nail feature with neutral beige or even white! It gives a golden metallic tone, but a perfect matte finish!

4. Jewel embellished nails

Cardi B’s famous encrusted talons have brought rhinestones, crystals and more into mainstream nail art trends. We know all the divas here have fantasised about rocking royally embellished nails at least once in our lives. This is your chance to bling out with zero hesitation! Let the haters know what fashion truly is – wearing whatever makes you happy!

Check out this collection of imitation glass crystals by Cute Critters for nail art and embellishment. These have flat backs to ensure easy and long-lasting application on your nails. You can apply these one at a time, in a pattern, or even cover your nail with them for a beautiful single nail feature!

