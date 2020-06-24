Sulfate free shampoo: What it is and why it is a saving grace for dry hair?

Dermatologists and hair experts have recommended this for ages. But what exactly is a sulfate-free shampoo?

Hair is something most of us are concerned about. We want our hair to be in the best of its health - silky, smooth and shiny being the three main qualities we want our hair to have. Most hair experts have recommended sulfate-free shampoos for the longest time to ensure hair remains in the best of its health. Every shampoo or cleaner including facial cleaners most likely contains either of the two sulfates: Sodium laurel sulfate or Sodium Laureth sulfate.

But what do sulphates actually do?

Sulfates are the ingredient that is known to make the shampoo or any cleansing agent foam up. It is known to attract both oil and water. Sulfates are known to help get rid of dead skin cells, dry and grime. Unfortunately, they also strip the skin of its natural oil, leaving the hair dry and brittle, This leads to problems like itching, dryness and redness to those who have sensitive skin.

Benefits of using sulfate-free shampoos:

Long-lasting colour

For people who have dyed and coloured hair, sulfates only cause more damage to the already dry and brittle locks. Also, using sulfates on dyed hair most likely strips the colour of the hair. Using a sulfate-free shampoo ensures that the colour stays on longer.

Maintains natural oil in the scalp

Sulfate-free shampoos are known to help the natural oils produced by the scalp, reminder there rather than stripping the scalp off its oils. It ensures the hair stays more hydrated and is not stripped of the natural moisture, making it the go-to for people with sensitive and dry hair and scalp.

Sulfate-free shampoos don't produce as much lather, so if you like foaming up or have oily skin, it is best to stick to a shampoo that contains sulfates.

