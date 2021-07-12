Sunflower Seed Oil is an all-star ingredient your skin and hair can count on for a nourishing soak

Forget the tricks and play it naturally with sunflower seed oil for dry skin and hair.

Flowers are often seen as a token of love for their ability to put a smile on anyone’s face or simply because they can enchant anyone with their colours. If you’re the one who lives in an urbane jungle with no space for a garden around your house, you can still plant a few inside your home just to revel in the natural luxuries that nature can provide you with. These pretties when in full bloom are a sight to embrace and can calm your mind instantly. But, if you’re the lucky ones with a backyard you know you can plant many flowers and trees around. Are sunflowers a part of your beautiful garden? You may have already learned of the benefits of its seeds.

While you may have munched on the roasted or salty sunflower seeds as a snack, you may want to discover what the seeds can produce when crushed into oil. Sunflower seed oil is rich in vitamin E and selenium that aid in boosting collagen, tightening ageing skin, deeply nourish dry skin, and fight toxins from damaging your skin’s natural texture. With anti-inflammatory properties, the soothing formula can reduce redness and soothe inflammation. Make a DIY mask with 2 tbsp yogurt, a pinch of turmeric, 1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel, and 1/2 tbsp sunflower seed oil. Pat the mixture on the irritated area and cleanse it off after 20 minutes. Use this paste twice a week and cleanse it off with cold water.

A natural oil that oozes out heaps of healthy fats, when applied on your skin and hair regularly it can preserve the moisture and prevent dryness. Is your hair all caught up with frizz? Simply douse your hair in this oil and brush your oil gently. It will help banish frizz and shield your tresses from further damage. Hair fall is a common and a recurring issue most people experience, instead of opting for chemical-based or unnatural treatments, go for a weekly champi by blending this seed oil (rich in linolenic acid- a saviour for hair loss) with 2 tbsp coconut oil. This will help promote hair growth while it keeps your roots drenched with nourishment.

Have you used DIY masks made with sunflower seeds? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Divas who served up Y2K nail art inspo that will make you go gaga instantly

Credits :PIXABAY

Share your comment ×