Sunscreen: Does the skincare essential expire? How to make the most of the product?

Now that almost nobody is stepping out, our skincare and makeup products don't see the light of day. But how long can the most basic of them all - sunscreen be stored?

Now that everybody is locked down and the cases of Coronavirus are only increasing, stepping out has become a distant reality. While it is recommended that one apply both moisturiser and sunscreen even at home, in reality nobody applying sunscreen at home is a task. So it is stored in cabinets till we head out next. But wait, does it expire? How long does it remain fresh for and how long can it be stored?

While most products already have an expiration date printed on, dermatologists tell it all.

While it is obvious that no product should be used past its expiration date, when getting closer to the date, sunscreen changes in consistency. "It becomes less effective which means a significant increase in the potential for sunburns, sun damage, brown spots and the risk of cancer developement," Shari Marchbein, a dermat tells Allure.

When sunscreen is reaching its expiration date its odour changes, it becomes grainy, the preservatives break down changing the colour of the product and therefore stops giving the skin the protection it promises.

Furthermore, bacteria that is transferred from the hands mixes with the product and can cause breakouts on the skin.

Some factors that don't apply to expiration date include:

Most sunscreens are designed to last three years even if the product states a longer duration on the packaging.

If the sunscreen is stored in a warm place like a car, in a handbag or any place that gets direct sunlight, it will expire faster due to the heat. In this case, it should be replaced every few months.

If there is change in texture, orour, colour or is clumping, chances are it has expired or has been contaminated by bacteria and needs to be thrown away.

How long do you ideally store your sunscreen for? Are you using it even at home? Comment below and let us know.

