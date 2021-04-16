Support women owned cosmetic brands with these products

Show your support towards other women by purchasing these beauty products from woman-owned brands.

It is pretty clear that women can conquer the world if they are provided with the right support. As women, we must support other women and show them some love. Mentioned below is a list of products from woman-owned brands. These brands curate only cruelty-free and natural makeup products that will not cause any harm to your skin. These products are a must-have for every boss woman who loves to have her makeup on point just like her opinions.

Ruby's Organics by Rubeina Karachiwala

Ruby's Organics Lipstick, Apricot

This semi-matte lipstick is made using organic and natural minerals and is infused with the goodness of cinnamon oil. It carries the benefits of a lip balm by keeping the lips hydrated and moisturised but stays like a lipstick.

Price: Rs.990

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee

SUGAR Cosmetics Bling Leader Illuminating Moisturizer

This non-greasy moisturiser is enriched with antioxidants, vitamin E and shea butter that repairs already damaged skin and guards the skin against damaging effects of pollution. It brightens dull skin giving it a pearly finish, and can also be used as a highlighter.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid Mini Lipstick Set

This mini set comprises 4 liquid lipsticks in different shades that are highly pigmented and stays all day long without flaking or fading. These mattifying lipsticks are enriched with vitamin E that will keep your lips looking healthy. They are long-lasting and transfer-proof.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Disguise Cosmetics by Desiree Pereira, Shivangi Shah and Lakshay Mohendroo

Disguise Cosmetics Rainbow Glow Face Oil

This non-greasy and lightweight rainbow glow oil is blended with the goodness of super speciality oils, pomegranate extracts and vitamin E that will moisturise and repair your skin. It also reduces pigmentation and controls the sebum level of the skin which in turn prevents acne and pimples.

Price: Rs.630

Buy Now

Disguise Cosmetics Matte Lipsticks

These ultra-comfort matte lipsticks are 100% vegan and are enriched with avocado oil, almond oil and jojoba oil along with shea butter and vitamin E. They are designed to keep the lips soft, nourished and moist while also leaving a smooth, satin-matte finish. They come in all kinds of unique shades!

Price: Rs.500

Buy Now

The Moms Co. by Malika Sadani

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Have a meeting early in the morning and you have not been able to get enough sleep? Now at least pretend like you got sleep with this under eye cream. Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E, this cream helps reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It also comes with a massage roller that will soothe your eyes and give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.355

Buy Now

The Moms Co. Natural Body Butter

This natural body butter is formulated especially for pregnant women to help combat the dryness, itchiness and stretching skin. It is infused with cocoa and shea butter, along with rosehip oil and vitamin C that increases the skin’s elasticity and helps provide comfort to the stretching belly. It also stimulates collagen synthesis and prevents skin damage.

Price: Rs.322

Buy Now

Dot & Key by Anisha Agarwal and Suyash Saraf

Dot & Key Hand Cream

Has the ongoing scenario made you wear out your sanitiser bottle? Some sanitisers can completely dry your skin out hence, this hand cream is a must-have. It is a moisturiser as well as a sanitiser that will not only keep your hands soft and hydrated, but will also kill germs. It contains jojoba oil and shea butter along with calming lavender and zesty peppermint essential oils that keeps the hands soft and supple.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

Dot & Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum

This serum is formulated from hyaluronic acid and vitamin C that provides hydration and restores the skin’s plumpness. This dream-come-true serum reduces pores, breakouts and acne scars. It also promotes collagen production, making your skin look fresh and revitalised.

Price: Rs.888

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Skincare and Haircare products that you will not regret spending money on

Share your comment ×