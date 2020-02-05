Surprising benefits and different ways of using ROSE WATER in hair care routine

Rosewater is literally God sent and apart from the skin, here’s how it will benefit your hair. Check it out

Roses have literally been God sent especially when it comes to their uses in the beauty industry. From centuries now, distilled water made out of rose petals aka rose water has been used as a traditional home remedy to achieve glowing skin. It is the home remedy that our grandmothers literally swear by and have been passed down for generations together. Now, we are already aware of the benefits of using rose water on the skin but, did you know that it can also help in benefiting the hair health?

BENEFITS

Balances the pH levels of your hair

Just like the skin, rose water is also helpful to balance the pH levels of the hair because of which, it helps in repairing damaged hair sometimes.it can bring your hair back to life while providing nourishment to your scalp.

Anti-Inflammatory properties

Since rose water is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in reducing dandruff and any fungal infections that are caused by it. Not just dandruff, but it is also known to aid with psoriasis and eczema. It is also a mild astringent which will help reduce the oiliness.

WAYS TO USE ROSEWATER IN YOUR HAIR CARE

Hair Mist

The best way to use rose water is to refresh your mane whenever you feel it needs a little push-up. Just spritz a bit over your tresses. It will nourish the hair while also making it smell good all day long.

Hair Mask

What is better than spritzing rose water on your hair? Using it in the form of a mask. A hair mask made of rose water, egg yolk and honey is one of the best ways to nourish your hair for gorgeous luscious and healthy tresses.

Hair Rinse

Another way to nourish your hair with the goodness of rose water is to rinse the hair with it after a shower. All you need to do is boil 7-8 rose petals and let the water cool for a while. Rinse your hair with it after the shower for the dandruff-free scalp.

Read More