Sweet potatoes: Rooted to remind you that wrinkles, age spots, and dry hair are a thing of the past

Something to eye on for younger-looking skin and luster-filled hair.

Food cravings are often unbearable and we have nothing but the flavourful menus out there to blame. With lockdown having motivated us a little more than usual to step into our kitchen, we’ve all turned out to be incredible chefs. From baking banana bread to making French fries and brewing up daltons coffee, we’ve relished it all. What’s deserves equal attention was our urge to experiment with homemade skincare, haircare, and nail care hacks. Colouring up and trimming our tresses was an unrivaled joy and we loved it without complaints. If the spirit is up and still running within you, here’s an ingredient that will benefit you in abundance. Looking for a baked snack? And tired of applying papayas to get the glow? ‘Sweet potatoes’ are blessed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, a root vegetable that can be added to diet and beauty routines.

The beta-carotene in sweet potatoes is a power source that can keep your skin feeling youthful and prevent the appearance of wrinkles. When Vitamin C and E are combined, it aids in promoting cell regeneration, neutralize free radicals, enhancing the elasticity and suppleness of your skin. The pantothenic acid in this vegetable acts as a moisturising saviour that prevents dryness and in turn, improves the texture of the skin. It can also work to keep excess sebum in check. Dark circles often appear as a reminder of the sleepless nights you've had and stayed up more than required. To tame it down, use grated sweet potato and place it on both your eyelids. Discard the mixture after 20 minutes.

The Anthocyanins, a potent agent, that play the role of a natural sun-shield that can help protect your skin from the harsh rays. Sunscreens are something you shouldn’t skimp on. Applying products or DIY face masks infused with this ingredient can be the soothing sunblock everybody needs.

Will your hair be able to get the better of this reddish-brown veggie? It serves similar help as it does for your skin. If you have dry hair, you’ll probably thank this godsend ingredient with Beta-carotene that prevent the dry loss, safeguard the moisture, and strengthen hair roots.

