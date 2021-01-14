Take inspiration from Ananya Panday to step up the beach proof hair game

Here are five cute Ananya Panday hairstyles that made us think what’s better than beachy waves for everything fun and fabulous? Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 actress and teen sensation, Ananya Panday has been quite active on the Instagram world sharing her stunning beach-vacay pictures in a gamut of classic waves. The soft, casual and messy hair look sends refreshing and cosy feels. Be it the ‘woke up like this’ look or ‘gone by the wind’ locks, Ananya Panday has got it right, is levelling up the beach-proof hairstyles. Absolutely slaying with her style and giving us major millennial hair goals, the newbie on Bollywood sported some of the coolest hairstyles in town!

All you need is some time and patience to achieve Ananya Panday like hair. Here is how she let her hair enjoy the beach winds and what you should do to master at this art!

We dig her nourished and glossy shoulder-length tress that looks fab despite the humidity and seawater. Donning a quirky floral printed bikini, it’s akin bralette top steals all eyes. To ace wispy waves like Ananya get your salt spray bottles ready. As the spray eppies the salty beach, you can get these beachy waves at your home. See, the Maldives is just a bottle away!

The heat, dust and sand have turned a blind eye to Ananya, as she stands smiling in her pretty floral printed ruffle top and matching skirt. We totally approve of her sand hued hat. A hat much like a hair mask protects against UV-damage and dryness and is must-have in your vacation kit. To nail the beach hair look, dampen your tresses with a wave spray. This enhances the texture and adds beach shine to your hair.

Messy and open hair locks is a go-to beach look and trust me, this is never getting old! Get your tongs or depending on the thickness of your hair wrap them into buns and release in the morning to ace the beach frizziness. The 22 years old actress is seen basking in the dusk in shades of blue here.

As she captioned, the ‘beach monkey’ is simple to create, absolutely chic, and perfectly fits the quarantine cum beach mood. Looking frizzy is the new cool! Apply a texturizer on your hair and tie them up tight in a messy fashion before releasing it out to muster the beachy frizzy look!

Calm, composed and serene. She relaxes by the sea in tied-up hair looking pretty in a printed top that matches the background scenery. The loosely tied bun is a style recommended to protect from the sun, as well as the sand and beach wind. Reduce the risk of drying out your hair and minimise unwieldy tangles and knots and just enjoy the moment in style like Ananya.

Credits : Instagram

