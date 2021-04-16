Tan removal at home: EFFECTIVE and easy DIY home remedies that will help get rid of the stubborn summer tan

Whether it is from spending too much time in the sun or you're back from a vacation, getting rid of a tan just got easier! Take a look.

While we're all trying to stay indoors right now, there's no time better than now to indulge in a little bit of self and skincare. Back from a short vacation or just spending time in the sun? You're bound to get tanned despite applying layers of sunscreen regularly. Tanning can cause an uneven skin tone on various parts of your body, lead to freckles and more skin issues. Rather than heading out for an expensive spa treatment, we'd recommend you opt for some simple yet effective home remedies to get rid of your tan marks and even out your skin tone.

Saffron and milk

Kesar/saffron is a simple way to get naturally glowing skin. It also helps in treating skin issues like pigmentation, dark circles and can lighten dark skin.

In some warm milk, soak a few strands of saffron and let the colour run. Apply this all over your face and areas where you want to get rid of the tan lines.

Pro tip: Use cream instead of milk if you struggle with dry skin and need to boost moisture.

Rosewater and Multani mitti

If you are dealing with sunburns, there's nothing better than Multani mitti (fuller earth) to cool down your skin and remove the tan.

Make a smooth paste with 10 spoons of rose water and a spoon of multani mitti. Apply this on the affected areas and let it sit for around 15 minutes before washing off.

Pro tip: Tomato juice can be added to this mixture to speed up the process of tan removal.

Almond and Rosewater scrub

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E that helps the skin in getting back to its normal tone and healing it from any damage caused by the sun.

In a mixer, grind a minimum of 10 almonds with half a cup of rose water. To this grainy paste, add juice from half a lemon and apply it to the affected areas. Scrub this on your skin for a smooth effect and to get rid of the tan.

Pro tip: Add a spoon of yoghurt while grinding the ingredients in a mixer for a moisturising effect.

