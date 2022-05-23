For most of us, our skincare routine starts with cleansing and ends with using a moisturizer. Although it is important to follow a CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) routine every day for healthy and flawless skin, using tan removal scrubs is equally important to get rid of dead skin cells.

A body scrub works as an exfoliant that removes dead skin cells from the outer layer of the skin making your skin cleaner, and brighter.

These days, we are surrounded by pollutants, dust, and dirt that accumulates on our skin, and over time, they can wreak havoc on our skin.

Also, when you step out in the sun, the harmful UVA and UVB rays penetrate deeply into your skin, causing a lot of damage. It is essential to use sunscreen daily as well as tan removal scrubs once or twice a week (depending on your skin type) to prevent skin damage.

What is a Body Scrub?

Exfoliation is the key to getting healthier skin, and using a body scrub helps you achieve that. Apart from cleansing and moisturizing your skin, you also need to exfoliate your skin to eliminate dead skin cells from your body.

A body scrub is a physical exfoliant that includes sugar/salt and is suspended in an oil base. A good de tan scrub for the face is made with premium quality ingredients that polish skin without being abrasive.

Using a body scrub regularly will help you get rid of dead skin cells and give you a brighter and more radiant skin complexion.

What are the Uses of a Body Scrub?

Apart from bidding farewell to dead skin cells, there are many other uses of a scrub for the face & body, such as:

1. It Helps in Removing Dead Skin Cells

The first and foremost importance of a body/face scrub is that it helps in removing dead skin cells. Our body tends to shed dead skin cells and regenerate new ones, but if you don't use a scrub cream, then the dead skin cells will keep accumulating on the skin, causing dull skin. So, use a body scrub to get rid of those dead skin cells and get healthy skin.

2. It Promotes Skin Rejuvenation

If we talk about skincare products, most of them are used for skin rejuvenation. When you exfoliate your skin using a gentle face scrub, then it not only gets rid of dead skin cells but also removes dirt and impurities from your face. This in turn helps you rejuvenate your skin.

3. It Helps Prevent Breakouts

Using a scrub for oily skin is important as it helps unclog pores, and prevent breakouts. It also cleanses your skin deeply and helps in getting rid of acne.

4. It Helps in Preventing the Growth of Ingrown Hair

Anyone who shaves, waxes, or plucks knows the nuisance they face due to ingrown hairs. If you don't get these ingrown hairs out, there might also be a skin infection. Using a body scrub helps in both preventing as well as drawing out ingrown hair.

5. It Helps in Removing Tan

Exposing yourself to the sun leads to premature signs of aging, sun tanning, and dull skin. The question is – does scrubbing removes tan? Well, yes it does! A tan removal body scrub helps in removing impurities, blackheads, and dead skin cells that are caused by sun exposure and pollution, thereby giving your skin a glowing look. The best tan removal scrubs are enriched with ingredients that promote cell regeneration, prevent premature aging, remove suntan, and keep the skin nourished.

6. It Helps Up Your Game of Skincare

These days, most people are not satisfied with just the Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing routine to keep their skin healthy. They use different sorts of products like serums, lotions, body butter, facial packs, and so on to up their skincare game. Now what is the use of tan removal scrubs here, you may ask? Well, using a de tan face scrub helps the skin to absorb other products such as creams and body lotions in a better way. Once you are done using a body scrub, then it helps the other skincare products to penetrate deeper into the skin and makes your skin more moisturized.

7. It Gives an Even Skin Tone

One of the benefits of using a body scrub is that it gives an even skin tone by keeping the pores clean. Once the dead skin cells get removed, the skin appears more smooth and even. You will notice fewer blemishes, blackheads, and whiteheads after using a body scrub.

8. It Promotes Skin Elasticity

Scrubs not only get rid of all the dirt, dust, impurities, and dead skin cells from your body but also promotes blood circulation that helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin.

9. It Kills Bacteria

In most body and face scrubs, there are antiseptic qualities that help in killing bacteria and fight irritation and itching of the skin. Also, killing bacteria helps in reducing skin inflammation.

10. It Makes your Skin Smooth

There are many scrubs available in the market that contain sugar - these types of scrubs help in reversing the signs of hyperpigmentation, and also smoothen out your skin.

Now that we have understood the uses of a body scrub, let us now take a look at some of the best tan removal scrubs in India.

Top 10 Tan Removal Scrubs for Exfoliation

1. mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

This is an excellent body scrub in India that can be used by both men and women.

It removes sun tan and is considered an excellent tan removal scrub by many people. It is enriched with the power of coffee making it a great exfoliant for the entire body.

It removes tan, whiteheads, and blackheads, reduces cellulite, gets rid of dead skin cells, provides deep exfoliation, prevents ingrown hairs, and brightens your skin. The key ingredients of the mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub are Pure Arabica Coffee, Caffeine & Cold Pressed Coconut Oil, all of which provide great nourishment to the skin.

The mission of the brand is to provide people with products that are free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, mineral oil, SLS, and anything that can be harsh to your skin. It is a cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and vegan product. The products of mCaffeine are gender-neutral (can be used both by men and women) and are suitable for all skin and hair types.

Some of the notable features of this product are:

• Vegan

• Cruelty-free

• Silicon free

• Peta Certified Vegan

• Zero Plastic Footprint

All in all, it is a great product that you can use for tan removal at home.

2. Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Oil Face Scrub

Enriched with 16 herbs, this is a great ayurvedic exfoliating tan removal scrub for the face.

Kashmiri saffron present in this de tan scrub for face gives brightens and lightens the skin. It also contains fine granules of walnut shells that are known for their exfoliation properties.

Moreover, you don't have to worry about this face scrub drying out your skin as it includes Kumkumadi Tailam and almond oil, both of which provide excellent hydration to the skin.

The rich and natural ingredients present in Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Oil face scrub brighten the skin and remove blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, and impurities from the skin while restoring the natural glow of the skin.

This is one of the most gentle tan removal scrubs for the face as it contains sandalwood, grape extract, and saffron, all of which don't feel heavy on the skin and are great for exfoliation.

Simply, take a small amount of the scrub and gently massage it on damp skin using your fingertips. Keep massaging for two to three minutes, then wash it off with water and pat dry. Use a mild moisturizer after you are done using the scrub. This scrub is suited for all skin types.

3. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Resurfacing Body Polish Exfoliating Scrub

This is one of the best tan removal scrubs for exfoliating and body polishing. It is a lightweight body scrub that cleanses the skin gently, removes impurities, gets rid of dead skin cells, promotes blood circulation, and gives a radiant glow to the skin.

This amazing de tan body scrub is filled with natural ingredients such as oatmeal, cane sugar, rose oil, aloe vera, and so on, which provide great exfoliation without causing any harm to the skin.

The scrub contains Wild Indian roses that are handpicked from Kannauj - these roses have great anti-inflammatory properties that not only soothe and moisturize the skin but also give a great fragrance to the product.

As it contains all-natural ingredients, it doesn't dry out the skin or strip off natural oils from your skin. Furthermore, it helps in preventing ingrown hair, boosts collagen production, and opens the pores of the skin.

Not just that, as it has a nice aroma, once you use this scrub, you will also feel all your worries going out of your house as it gives a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. This product is suited for all skin types.

4. Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub

Forest Essentials is one of the luxury brands that provide awesome natural products for hair and skin. Their Kashmiri walnut gel scrub is generally suited for normal and combination skin types. It doesn't contain any harsh chemicals such as paraben, SLS, and fragrance and makes for one of the best natural tan removal scrubs in India.

This scrub comes in gel form and contains walnut powder that gently exfoliates the skin. It also cleanses the skin deeply and gives the skin a brighter complexion by getting rid of suntan and removing dead skin cells and impurities.

The formula of the scrub is such that it also gets rid of dead skin cells gently, smoothens the skin, and gives a fresh glow to the skin.

The key ingredients of Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub are:

Walnut shell powder - It provides a great exfoliation.

Aloe Vera Leaf Juice - it retains moisture in the skin and stimulates skin regeneration.

Bael Root Powder - contains vitamin C that lightens the skin tone and keeps the skin soft.

Karchoor Rhizome Extract - its cooling properties fight itchiness, redness, and inflammation.

Forest Essentials is known for being a chemical-free brand and providing eco-friendly packaging. So, try this de tan body scrub now to revitalize your skin.

5. Greenberry Organics Bio Active Tan Removing & Exfoliating Scrub

This body scrub is enriched with natural ingredients like shea butter, vitamin C, vitamin E, argan oil, etc. which makes it one of the best tan removal scrubs available on the market.

All the ingredients present in the skin have many benefits such as:

Shea butter - It nourishes and hydrates the skin. It also scrubs all the dead skin, tan, dirt, and dust away from the skin.

Vitamin C oil - It possesses excellent antioxidant properties that boost the skin regeneration process and also brighten the skin tone.

Vitamin E oil - It has anti-aging, and antioxidant properties that repair skin, protect the skin from UV damage, fight the signs of aging, and keep the skin nourished.

It is one of the best tan removal scrubs that will give you squeaky clean skin. Furthermore, the scrub also helps in getting rid of whiteheads, blackheads, and dark spots from the skin. All in all, it is a great scrub for all skin types.

6. Oriflame Milk And Honey Gold Smoothing Sugar Scrub

As the name suggests, this de tan scrub contains honey and sugar, both of which have excellent exfoliating properties. Honey contains alpha-hydroxy acids that promote the cell regeneration process and also act as a gentle exfoliator. Apart from that, honey has several other skin benefits when used as a body scrub - it cleanses the skin deeply, moisturizes the skin, and keeps the skin soft and supple.

Sugar, on the other hand, exfoliates the skin deeply, gives skin an even tone, gets rid of dirt and impurities from the skin, and revitalizes your skin.

Both these ingredients present in this scrub make it a great de-tan product for removing dead skin cells. Now, you must be wondering that with all this goodness, the scrub price will be too high, isn't it? No, not at all! This scrub is natural and also won't burn a hole in your pocket.

7. SoulTree Ayurvedic Face Scrub

Soultree Ayurvedic Face scrub is packed with natural ingredients such as lemon, neem, vitamin E, almond oil, rose, and so on that exfoliates the skin well, reduces tan, eliminates dead skin cells, and revitalizes the skin.

SoulTree is known for being a 100% natural brand and is certified by BDIH, Germany. This is a vegan and cruelty-free product. Also, this tan removal scrub for face is devoid of any harmful chemicals such as silicones, lead, SLS, SLES, mineral oil, parabens, fragrance, petrolatum, lead, and phthalates.

The walnut present in this scrub helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells without drying out the skin, turmeric helps in healing the skin, and sandalwood fights the signs of aging and tightens pores. In a nutshell, it is one of the best tan removal scrubs for normal and combination skin types.

8. Aztec Secret Charcoal Scrub

If you are looking for one of the best tan removal scrubs in India, then this is the one for you. It contains natural calcium bentonite clay that fights skin inflammation, gets rid of all the impurities, removes dead skin cells, and also reduces the redness of the skin.

Aztec secret charcoal scrub is suitable for all skin types. If you want to get rid of dirt, dust, blackheads, whiteheads, and dead skin cells from your face, then you can opt for this scrub.

Also, it is a lightweight product and you can carry it anywhere with you.

9. Dermatouch Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub

Thanks to its great ingredients, this is one of the best tan removal scrubs that suit all skin types.

It contains many great ingredients such as:

Coffee- It is packed with antioxidants that prevent skin damage and also act as an excellent exfoliator.

Shea Butter - It has fatty acids that lock moisture in the skin and keeps the skin hydrated and soft.

This body scrub has excellent de-tanning properties that give a natural glow to the skin. Also, it removes dead skin cells, and pulls out dirt from the skin, making skin healthier. It is also helpful in achieving a smooth and even skin tone.

Also, it limits the production of free radicals that cause damage to the skin. Overall, this is a great D tan scrub that suits all skin types and can be used by both men and women.

10. Organic Netra Exfoliate Face and Body Coffee Scrub

This is one of the best tan removal scrubs for people who want to reverse the signs of sun damage on their skin. The key ingredients of this tan removal scrub are:

Arabica Coffee Powder - It removes dead skin cells, reduces tan, exfoliates the skin, evens out the skin, boosts blood circulation, and polishes the skin.

Walnut Granules - They fight the signs of aging, reduce skin inflammation, and keep the skin nourished.

Coconut Oil - It has excellent hydrating properties that soothe dry, flaky, and irritated skin. It also boosts collagen production and keeps the skin smooth.

Almond Oil - It reverses the signs of sun damage, reduces the appearance of dark spots, fights the signs of aging, and gives skin a bright complexion.

One of the best things about this tan removal scrub is that its composition doesn't have any sulfates, silicones, parabens, or other harsh chemicals. This scrub is mild on the skin and is suitable for both men and women. It suits all skin types but is mainly recommended for people with normal skin.

This product comes in a powder form and you simply need to massage the scrub all over your body and wash it off after 5 minutes to get a radiant complexion.

You can use this once a week for the best results.

Now that we have understood all about the uses and the best body scrubs, let us gain insight into how to use a body scrub.

How to use a Body Scrub?

Wash your face with normal water and then start applying the scrub in circular motions with your fingertips. Do not be too harsh on your skin, and maintain gentle pressure. Massage for two to three minutes and then rinse it off with cool water. Use a gentle moisturizer after using a body/facial scrub.

Ideally, you should use a body scrub once or twice a week for the best results. Do not overdo it because it can do more harm than good to your skin.

Types of Body Scrubs

There are many types of body scrubs, such as:

1. Salt Body Scrub

Salt scrubs are highly popular all over the world because their gritty texture helps in getting rid of all the dead skin cells from the body. Salt has an abrasive texture that scrubs away all the impurities from the skin easily.

2. Sugar Body Scrub

Sugar scrubs have sugar granules that effectively eliminate all the dead skin cells without making the skin dry.

3. Coffee Body Scrub

Coffee scrub has great anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties. It also has an appealing aroma and helps in keeping skin smooth.

4. Chocolate Body Scrub

A chocolate body scrub is also helpful in getting rid of dirt, grime, impurities, blackheads, and whiteheads from the skin. Chocolate has antioxidants that protect the skin from any damage and keeps it hydrated.

5. Charcoal Body Scrub

Charcoal is now being used in many skincare products because it is very helpful in fighting oily skin problems. It grabs all the dust, grime, dead skin cells, and impurities and throws them out of the skin with ease.

6. Papaya Body Scrub

A papaya body scrub is highly beneficial for those with sensitive skin. 'Papain', a natural enzyme found in papaya, helps remove dead skin cells, promotes collagen production, and improves skin elasticity.

Conclusion

It is essential to protect your skin from sun damage, and using these great tan removal scrubs will help you do that. So, use these de-tan scrubs and give your skin a rejuvenating look.

