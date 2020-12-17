Tara Sutaria to Ananya Panday: ALL the no makeup selfies prove why it’s important to have a good beauty regime

Bollywood divas are often showing off their bare face to prove that a good beauty regime trumps any makeup look and we have proof!

Makeup has always managed to make any and everyone look good. While some people use it to enhance their natural features, others use it to elevate their confidence level. Let’s be real, if you’ve put in the effort to look good, you’ll feel good. But, as much as makeup proves to be an important part of looking good, we know for a fact that it is not a magic wand. If your skin is extremely textured and prone to clogged pores, that’s not something makeup can fix. You need to take care of your skin first before using makeup to enhance it.

Bollywood celebrities know this fact right and are often showing off their bare faces to prove that the canvas needs to be right before you paint on it. Skincare and a proper beauty routine should be an important part of your daily rituals and B-Town celebs are here to vouch for that!

resorts to the help of her beauty tools to keep her skin plump and get the blood flowing. Using beauty rollers or just your fingers to massage your face can help circulate the blood and in turn, bring out the natural glow.

Understanding your skin type and age is another important part of starting your skincare journey. If you are as young as Ananya Panday, it’s the right time to start a beauty regime. The CTM method of cleansing, toning and moisturising is the easiest thing you can do to kickstart a beauty regime at an early age.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glow could be courtesy of her pregnancy but she is often swearing by the home remedies passed down by her mother. You too can opt for the right one if it suits your skin. As far as Bebo is concerned, she loves her yoghurt and almond oil mask to soothe her dry skin.

Tara Sutaria is a foodie and her Instagram stories have served enough proof. More than a good diet, it’s the right vitamin that helps keep the skin soft and supple. She’s a sun’s child and is often seen soaking in the Vitamin D!

Eating right has its own benefits and swears by this fact. Her glowing skin is the courtesy of eating right but also keeping yourself happy with those occasional desserts and facial massage sessions!

So, the lesson is here is learned! As much as makeup helps you to look good, you need your skin to feel good in the first place!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: All you need is 3 makeup products to look GLAM; Don’t believe us? Find out for yourself

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×