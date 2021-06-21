Tara Sutaria is a fan of the no makeup beach selfies and we LOVE her glow

Tara Sutaria clearly loves her no makeup beach days and it’s her glow that steals the show. Check it out

We have always loved when celebrities embrace their natural glow and show the world that it’s not always about going all out with makeup. Time and again we see celebrities ditching their usual makeup products and showing off ‘less is more.’ Tara Sutaria is on our list today and the actress has time and again proved that natural is so much better than layers of products and here’s proof:

Tara and her love for beaches has always been the topic of conversation and while her bikinis have stolen the show time and again, it’s her beach selfies that stole our hearts. The actress clearly thrives in a no makeup situation and her rosy glow is enough to do the talking. We loved the way the actress picked out statement earrings and threw her makeup products in the bin for a sunkissed glow.

Her skincare routine surely seems to be a disciplined one. Sutaria in an interview with Vogue India said, “I like being simple when it comes to skincare. I just try to hydrate as much as I can and maintain a cleanse-tone-moisturise routine.” Hydration and a skincare routine definitely gives off a healthy flush of colour and her selfies serve as enough proof.

While crushing over these no makeup photos we also researched about her favourite facemask and needless to say, she swears by a home remedy that every Indian grandmother loves. Her favourite mask consists of besan aka chickpea powder, yoghurt, honey and turmeric. Tara loves this mask and believes that her skin looks brighter immediately.

