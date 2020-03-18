From Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: 5 celebrity approved eye makeup looks to try STAT

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/tara_sutaria_to_sara_ali_khan_0.jpg?itok=KG23ug12

Be it Tara Sutaria’s natural glam look or Sara Ali Khan’s unicorn makeup, here are 5 ways in which you can make your eyes pop and perfect the technique while you are at home!

With everybody wondering what to do at home, cultivating new hobbies or perfecting a skill seems like a good alternative. When it comes to makeup, staying on-trend is always a struggle. Ask any person who loves makeup and they will tell you the easiest way to make or break a look is your eyes! And who better to give inspiration on how to look like the ultimate glam diva, than our favourite tinsel-town ladies! From Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan, check out our leading ladies letting their eyes do the talking.

Tara Sutaria

Tara likes to keep things clean. For a fuss-free look like the Marjaavaan actress, you will need a neutral eyeshadow palette. Pick out a dusty pink shade from the palette, that is close to your skin tone and dab it on your whole eyelid, especially close to your lash-line.

Blend it towards your brows to remove harsh lines. Then, using a black liquid or gel eyeliner, draw a thick line just above your lash line, all the way out, to create a small wing. Finish off with two coats of volumising mascara and you are good to go!

Sara Ali Khan

While Sara's makeup might look complicated, it isn’t as difficult to recreate. Start with swiping the darkest blue/purple shade in a line with an angled/dense eyeshadow brush (it doesn't need to be even) just above your lashes. Using a small blending brush, blend this upwards and outwards to create a slight flick.

Next, pick out a bright pink shade and dab it over the purple on the lid, then using a fluffy blending brush, incorporate the 2 shades. Add another dimension to the look by using an aqua or teal coloured kohl or eyeshadow on the lower lash line. Finish the look with some mascara and a nude lip.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sticking to the basics, Janhvi prefers basic kohl and a neutral shade for her eyes. For rosy lids like hers, you can actually use a rose-toned blush! Swipe the rosy shade on your eyelids and blend it into the crease.

Then, line both your lash line and waterline with kohl. Top it off with two rounds of mascara to give your lashes a boost like Janhvi's.

Expert tip: This versatile eye makeup look can go with any outfit and can also be done on the go because it really needs just 2 products.

While she loves to experiment with her looks, one makeup look of Sharma's that we can't get over, is her smokey eye.

The simplest way to do a smokey eye is to get some kohl, brown eyeshadow and lots of patience. Start by making a think like on your eyelid as close to the lash line as possible. This line doesn’t have to be perfect but it needs to be thick enough to cover half your lid.

Now start blending the kohl to remove harsh lines until your crease. Use the brown eyeshadow and define your crease, use a different brush for this part. Using a large fluffy blending brush, blend everything together where the black is the darkest closer to the lash line and then gets lighter as you move up. Do the same for the bottom lash line and this time around, blend outwards instead of downwards. Add a dash of mascara and you are good to go!

Expert tip: If you want a more glamorous look, dab on some silver eyeshadow or glitter on top of the black.

The queen of all things glam, Deepika's makeup is almost always right. A look in particular that we are digging, is this sparkly eye look perfect to take from desk to dinner!

To get this look, pick a metallic eyeshadow and your favourite highlighter. Using your eyeshadow brush, dab on some shimmery silver eyeshadow on your lid. Make sure you start with a little and build as you go. Use your bronzer or a dark brown matte shade to define the crease.

Once you are done, using a thin, sharpened kohl pencil, line the top of your lids. At the inner corner of your eyes, just on the tip of your nose, dab some highlighter to make the eyes pop a little more. Complete the look with mascara and your '90s glam look is good to go!

Which of the above are you the most excited to try out? Comment below and let us know.

