Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 7 BEST winged liner looks sported by Bollywood actresses

If there's one makeup look that will never go out of style, it is the winged eyeliner. Here are all the ways our favourite divas have been rocking it.

When you're having a bad skin day, two things can turn things around. Lipstick and eyeliner can instantly elevate one's look and make you look alive again. Bold lips or bold eyes, most people have a preference and go neutral with the other.

When it comes to the eyes, a basic flick or winged liner seems to really do the trick and uplift a look. Take a look at how differently every celebrity has styled it so far:



The Queen of Cannes and Taal actor swears by the winged liner when all else fails. A thick winged tip, shimmery white eyeshadow and a deep red pout was all about Mrs Bachchan's glam look in a metallic outfit.



A strong advocate for the winged liner, the Padmaavat actor needs no occasion to sport it. The cat eyeliner has been her go-to for red carpet looks, smaller events, desi functions and parties alike! She loves to experiment with her eyeliners and doesn't hesitate from going all-out when need be!

Ananya Panday

Looking like the girl-next-door that she is, the Khaali Peeli actress snapped a picture of herself in a glamorous, lazy, long wing and topped it off with loads of mascara, that gave her eyes a feline-like look. Sunkissed cheeks and natural lips only enhanced her eyes further.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If there's someone who knows how to flaunt her gorgeous eyes, it is Bebo. The Good Newwz star is often seen with smokey eyes to elevate her glam on major occasions. We love it when she tops off her smokey eyes with a thick, winged liner making for a statement-worthy look.

Priyanka Chorpra Jonas

Always up for experimenting with her makeup, the White Tiger actress made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a glittery black gown. Her dramatic makeup added some oomph to her look. While she opted for the classic winged liner, instead of filling it in, she left the borders as they were. Pink lips and flushed cheeks further complemented this look.



Making for one of the most minimal and clean looks so far, we love Shraddha's feline-like winged tip. The Ek Villain actor didn't over-glamourise her look and kept it basic with lots of mascara, an airbrushed look and glossy lips. With her hair pulled back into a sleek updo, with all attention on her coffee brown eyes.

Tara Sutaria

Trust the Marjaavaan actor to pull off any beauty look thrown at her! While she's known to keep it minimal with her beauty looks and not go for either eyeliner or bold lips unless absolutely necessary, Tara managed to look striking in a one-of-a-kind bold look. A perfectly angled wing that stood out despite her hooded eyes, filled-in brows, lots of highlighter and nude lips accentuated this flawless look.

Which diva's winged liner look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Want voluminous hair? 5 Tips that will add BOUNCE and shine to your thin and limp locks

Share your comment ×