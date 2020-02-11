Tattoo Care: Here's the simple and effective way to take care of your tattoo in the sun

Not taking care of your tattoo can degrade the quality of it and make it look faded and shabby over the years and most of us are unaware of the fact that sun plays a huge role in this; Read on

Getting a good tattoo is easy but maintaining it is not. Tattoos don't come cheap and it's only fair that we take care of them once we get them because it's something that we have to live with for the rest of our lives and it's not something that you can ignore. Once our tattoo heals, most of us stop caring for our tattoo. But that's not how things should happen. We all step out in the sun and our tattoos are exposed to the harsh rays of the sun along with the dirt and pollution but the bigger problem here is that most of us are unaware of the fact that sun can do immense damage to our skin as well as our tattoos. The ultraviolet rays can cause the ink in your tattoo to lighten and make your tattoo look dull and lose it's shape and colour. So, if you want your tattoo to look fresh and new, it's time you start taking care of it.

Here are some tips to take care of your tattoo when you step out in the sun.

1. The first thing to remember is that no matter what happens your tattoo needs sunscreen even if it is hidden under your clothes. Pick a sunscreen with SPF 30 at least to protect your tattoo and apply it at least 20 minutes before you step out and reapply in every 2 hours.

2. Stay away from tanning. Some of us just love sitting in the sun and getting a tan but this can take a toll on your tattoo as well as your skin. Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps as well because even that has the ability to damage your tattoo.

3. Avoid exposing your tattoo to the sun during the peak heat hours. Avoid staying out in the sun for too long between 10 am to 4 pm when the heat and UV rays are the strongest. Cover your tattoo with a towel or a jacket if you're out in the sun during the peak hours.

4. Don't wear synthetic clothes. Go with lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton or linen and try to wear loose clothes. This can cover your tattoo and allow your skin to breathe as well.

5. DO NOT expose your new tattoo to the sun at any cost. If your tattoo still hasn't healed, it's best to keep it covered and away from the heat and the exposure to the harsh sun.

Credits :pinkvillapixabay

Read More