Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez REVEAL beauty secrets that work for them

Ever wondered what tips and tricks the hottest celebrities have up their sleeve? Read on to find out.

Celebrities always manage to look perfect both on and off the red carpet. With their dazzling Hollywood skin, glamorous hair, always manicured nails, they always look presentable. But this comes with the fact that every celebrity has an army of people that make her look glamorous and gorgeous at all times. While they are surrounded by so many people who know everything there is about beauty and skincare, celebrities too pick up on tricks and tips along the way, that seem to work for them. We have rounded up three major Hollywood stars - Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez's skincare and beauty secrets below.

Taylor Swift

While being on shoots and being surrounded by makeup artists, Taylor Swift figured out how to master getting phenomenal red lips. "They put on the red lipstick, then blot it with a tissue, then they put powder over the tissue and sort of press it into your lips," Taylor said after which they re-apply it to turn it into a stain. That way, it lasts longer!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a basic girl who swears by the basic foaming cleanser and moisturiser to do the trick. After washing her face, the diva uses sun protection with a little oil for wrinkle-free skin. Gomez never fails to use a moisturising lotion with SPF before makeup.

Jennifer Lopez

Even at 50, JLO manages to look phenomenal. Her secret? Glycolic Acid. She told People that she swears by affordable skincare staple for removing dead cells effortlessly and therefore prevents unwanted pore-clogging that causes acne.

How do you manage your skin? Do you swear by their secrets as well?

