6 Best texture sprays that will add instant volume to your hair

You don't need to be blessed with those naturally tousled tresses or fabulous, voluminous hair. But then, what you do need is a good texture spray to create just that. It's a holy grail for all those who have thin, flat hair as it helps to plump up the strands and adds volume at the roots. Plus, it makes hair look perfectly placed and well defined. A texture spray helps to hold your glamorous hairstyles longer, adds grit to the hair, and makes it look fuller. The finishing product offers salon-grade results and makes the locks look bouncy. So, when are you adding it to your beauty arsenal? Read on to discover your options.

Here are the 6 best texture sprays to get fluffy, lifted hair.

Scroll through to pick the right one for you.

1. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

From subtle, tousled waves to a bouncy blowout, this hair spray helps to give you just the look you have always set your heart on! It boosts volume and gives a nice texture to the hair. Also, it makes styling a lot easier as it renders hair a buildable, no-slip grip and offers heat protection up to 210 degrees Celsius.

Price:$32.00

Buy Now

2. BOLDIFY Dry Texture Spray for Hair Volume

Get effortless, all-day volume using this bodying texture spray. It delivers a light matte finish to the hair to get that polished yet undone hairstyle. It does not make the hair feel stiff nor weighs the tresses down as it's ultra-lightweight. Well, it not just helps to improve the texture of the hair but adds body and shape to it too.

Price:$26.95

Buy Now

3. DESIGNME PUFF.ME Dry Texturizing Spray

It has a light, airy texture that builds incredible volume. Formulated with a unique blend of oils, proteins, fatty acids, and vitamins that makes hair strong and shiny. Further, it tames frizz and protects the hair from harmful UV rays too. This texture spray is suitable for hair types, textures, and colors. Most importantly, this vegan formula is free of all sorts of nasty ingredients such as sulfates, parabens, and gluten.

Price:$26.00

Buy Now

4. Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray

This hair spray will make styling a breeze. It gives a light and flexible hold to the hair. This hair spray adds instant volume to the hair and can easily withstand heat or repeated brushing.

Price:$27.98

Buy Now

5. KICK Sea Salt Spray for Hair - Natural Texturizing Spray for Gorgeous Beachy Waves

Get beachy waves without actually hitting the beach by using this salt texture spray. Laden with natural antioxidants, sea herbs, magnesium, and amino acids help to protect the hair from color fade and sun damage. The other good part is that it contains natural detoxifying agents that help to reduce hair fall.

Price:$20.95

Buy Now

6. Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray

While traditional hair spray can leave your strands looking glued together, this hair texture hair spray doesn't! Nor does it cloud hair color or dull its shine. It allows you to create everything from a sleek hairstyle to a gorgeous wavy hairdo. Made from a unique non-drying formula, it turns the hair glossy and voluminous.

Price:$24.70

Buy Now

Whether you want voluptuous volume or healthy-looking, defined hair, a texture spray is all you need at your disposal.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

