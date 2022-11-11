The ultimate fuss-free routine for glowy winter skin

With the winter season arriving, our minds automatically switch to cozy modes with oversized hoodies, hot chocolate, and fuzzy socks. However, one thing we seem to forget is the winter season brings with it a dose of dryness to the skin. That is precisely why this transitional period is the perfect time to curate a winter-friendly skincare routine to save yourself from the upcoming chilly turmoil. It’s time to switch to heavy moisturizers and lip balms to keep your winter glowy and fresh. Scroll on to remove any guesswork when it comes to switching to a perfect winter skincare routine.

All you need for healthy and glowing winter skin

1. Switch to a gentler cleanser Cleansing is undoubtedly the most important step of any skincare routine. However, with the onset of winter, switch to a gentler cleanser to avoid excessive drying of the skin. Go for cream-based or balm-based formulas to dissolve the dirt while keeping your skin hydrated. 2. Pick a heavier moisturizer While the summer season was all about light gel-based moisturizers winter calls for richer or heavier formulas to effectively lock in hydration. It’s time to switch to an intensely hydrating moisturizer. You could go for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E. When it comes to your day moisturizer make sure you do not skip on SPF even in the winter.

3. Exfoliation is a must With the dry skin season, it might be tempting to skip exfoliation; however, we are here to remind you exfoliation is essential to clear the dead skin cells from your skin. The trick is to switch to a gentler formula or probably a face polish to avoid excessive drying. Pro Tip: Keep your exfoliation too as low as once or twice a week. 4. Defeat dry lips Dry lips can make your perfect skin, look tired and dull. Defeat the winter dry lips with a hydrating lip balm to keep your lips moisturized all day long. You could go for a tinted lip balm or stick to a sheer vitamin-rich lip balm to help you rehydrate and protect your chapped lips on the go. You can also go for an overnight lip mask. 5. A hydrating facial mask If you are prone to excessive dryness, you must add a hydrating facial mask to your routine. The trick is to avoid chemical-filled masks and stick to natural masks filled with naturally hydrating ingredients. You can also go for a hydrating sleep mask to rejuvenate your skin while you snooze.

6. Do not ditch your SPF You might have heard it before but, repeat it after us; SPF is a must. Just because the winter sun doesn't seem harsh enough doesn't mean you can skip the SPF. Make sure you apply your favorite broad-spectrum sunscreen to keep your skin sun-protected all year long. 7. A hydrating body lotion or body butter When it comes to winter skincare, we are all about the face, however, your body needs equal hydration. Invest in a skin-hydrating body lotion or heavy-duty body butter for smooth skin all year long.