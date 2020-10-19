THESE are the best hairstyles and hair care tips for men

Haircut should always be done according to the shape of your face. So, here are some hairstyles for men as per their face shapes to nail any look.

Haircare and hairstyling are not only exclusive to women. Men also need to take care of their hair properly with a good haircut. When it comes to hair cut for men, there are several options like women.

Different face types require the right hair cut to match the look properly. So, here are some hairstyle ideas for men that would be best suited with their looks.

Haircut and haircare tips for men:

Haircare tips

Men may experience hair thinning problem during their thirties. So, they can switch to matte styling paste or clay to make their hair look thicker as matte products absorb light.

Egg wash

Protein is highly important for our hair, so you can wash your hair with eggs for once in a month to make it healthier.

Less is more

Don’t overdo with the styling products to experiment with your hair. Less is more always. Try to use spray products to make your hair look more natural.

Best hairstyles for men

These are the haircut styles that men can opt for:

High fade quiff haircut: This haircut has been quite popular for the past couple of years. This style puts emphasis on the top of the head with its messy texture and flow.

Messy undercut hairstyle: This hairstyle features longer textured hair on the top with two shaved-sides. This works great for thick hair.

Modern slicked back: In this style, hair is back-brushed and blown dry to give a more natural look to the hair.

Side parting: For side-parting, men need to comb the hair and use a shiny spray product on the damp hair to complete the look. They can also blow-dry the hair.

Some other hairstyles for men are natural flow hairstyle, hi-low fade with surgical line and long fringe, long brushed-back hair, undercut messy hair with long fringe, textured haircut, shorter textured haircut, spiky quiff haircut, etc.

Check out the video below to see which hairstyle best suits you as per your face shape Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain gives home remedies to deal with hair loss

