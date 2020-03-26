THESE beauty looks by Tara Sutaria are keeping us company during the Coronavirus lockdown

With the country in lockdown and us at home, we resorted to stalking and Tara Sutaria’s beauty looks are here to keep us company. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 debutante, Tara Sutaria has taken the country by a storm ever since the release of her film. From her gorgeous looks to her alleged affairs, she has been making quite a lot of headlines. Now that we are locked in our homes with so less to do, we got to stalking Tara Sutaria cause, why not! With some of the most exquisite ensembles, the 24-year-old has managed to pull off everything with her gorgeous looks. The proof is in the pictures:

Throwback to the time she walked the ramp for Punit Balana and elevated the whole look with a blushed glow. Neutral tones accentuated her eyes while hints of pink added colour on her cheeks and lips.

Next on our favourites list is this classic makeup look that Sutaria pulled off with a stunning black gown. A long-winged eyeliner with brown eyeshadow and the flawless base was accompanied by a chic hairdo making it an uber glam look.

Moving on, we loved this sultry side of her as she showed enough skin while taking the cake away with her extra-glamorous makeup. Smokey eyes teamed up with a flawless base and neutral lips literally took our breath away.

Coming back to her desi looks, Tara made the most of her gorgeous eyes by highlighting it with smudged kohl. Mauve lips and perfectly blushed cheeks make for a stunning look and we cannot wait to recreate it post the lockdown.

Keeping the best for last, Tara gave us all a lesson on how to rock the perfect party look in a deep-hued eyeshadow topped off with loads of glitter. Balancing the lookout with neutral tones is one tip we’re writing down in our beauty books.

