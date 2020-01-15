THESE home remedies can help you get a firm and youthful skin

Our skin tends to age with time and preventing it is not possible but taking care of our skin can help us slow down the skin ageing and allow our skin to look youthful and firm for a longer time.

With time our skin begins to get damaged and there are numerous factors to it. The pollution that our skin comes in contact with daily, along with the dirt and grime and all the stress that takes a toll on it and in most cases these things impact your skin and degrade your skin quality and cause your skin to age quicker. This is why it's essential to care for your skin and ensure that you do everything in your power to prevent the signs of skin ageing like fine lines and wrinkles and sagging skin. Skin ageing isn't something that you can avoid completely for the rest of your life but you can slow down the process of ageing if you care for your skin and take adequate steps to keep your skin's elasticity intact and keep your skin looking firm and youthful and one of the best ways to do it is by using some home remedies. A natural method to keep your skin from ageing is a safer way to keep your skin healthy and prevent wrinkles and fine lines and sagging skin.

Here are some easy home remedies to get youthful skin.

1. Take one whole ripe banana and mash it properly and add one tablespoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey in it. Mix it well and make a good thick paste of this mixture. Apply this paste on your face and wash it with cold water after 20 minutes. Bananas are rich in vitamins which help in improving the collagen levels of your skin and the antioxidants in all the 3 ingredients help your skin quality improve and makes your skin look more firm and youthful.

2. You can break an egg into a bowl and separate the egg whites. Take the yolk of 2 eggs and apply it properly all over your face and neck, apply 2 layers if necessary. Let it dry before you rinse it with cold water. The egg white yolk is known to cleanse your pores and shrink them as it dries which in turn also makes your skin shrink and become more firm. It also contains other components which work wonders for your skin and make it glow and keep it healthy.

3. Take a cup of oatmeal and grind it into a fine powder. Add adequate rose water to turn this powder into a proper paste. Start with 2 spoons of rose water and mix it well and keep adding more as needed. Apply this mixture on your face and let it stay for up to 30 minutes and then wash it off with warm water. Both the ingredients are known to unclog the pores and cleanse the skin and remove the dirt and grime and the dead skin cells and improve your skin quality due to the antioxidants present in the ingredients and make your skin firm and radiant.

4. Aloe vera gel is also known to work wonders for your skin due to the malic acid content. It is rich in malic acid which is known to improve the elasticity of the skin which in turn makes your skin more youthful. Mix one spoon of aloe vera gel with one spoon of honey and mix it well. Apply this paste all over your face and let it dry before you rinse with cold water. You can also use plain aloe vera gel and massage it onto your skin which helps improve the blood circulation as well as your skin elasticity.

Credits :be beautiful

Read More