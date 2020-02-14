THESE homemade primers can help you get the perfect base for flawless makeup

Primers are a very underrated beauty product but it's essential for flawless skin and makeup but you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to do that because you can always make a primer at home.

Every woman likes playing with a little bit of makeup in order to look good and enhance her features but throughout the day our makeup seems to just come off and look patchy. No matter how good and expensive products you use, this seems to be a very common problem that most women face. Now one big reason for this is the base. Most of us don't use a good base and in order to get a good base, we need a good primer.

A primer can help hydrate your skin and cover your pores and make your skin and makeup look flawless. It also helps in protecting your skin from chemicals and keeping it healthy and unclogged. This makes it an essential beauty product that we all need to invest in but that can be a tad bit tough when the only good primers in the market happen to be really expensive. But the best part is that we all have some easy home remedies to make your own primer at home without any hassle and it happens to be chemical-free as well.

Here are some DIY primer recipes for a natural primer.

1. Mix 2 spoons of aloe vera gel with an equal amount of moisturiser that suits your skin. Mix it well and ensure that it becomes a smooth cream or gel. If you have oily skin we suggest you add a drop or two of witch hazel in order to prevent breakouts and acne. Apply a thin layer of this mixture on your face and let it dry before you apply anything else.

2. Take 2 spoons of aloe vera juice and mix it with 2 spoons of sunscreen. Now add a little bit of your foundation in it and mix it well. Use this to hydrate and nourish your skin. This primer can work wonders for your skin and protect it as well.

3. You can also mix 2 spoons of aloe vera gel with one spoon of olive oil and make a homemade primer for your skin. Apply a thin layer of this primer and let it dry before you apply your makeup.

4. Mix one spoon of glycerin with 3 spoons of water and mix it well. Add half a spoon of moisturiser in it and pour it in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture to prime your face and let it dry before you apply makeup.

Credits :pinkvillapexelpixabay

Read More