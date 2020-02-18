THESE natural ingredients can strengthen your nails

We all want long and strong nails that don't break easily and make our hands look pretty but in order to get that we don't need beauty products because some simple natural ingredients can do the job without any hassle.

Most of us grow out our nails in order to enhance the beauty of our hands. Those long and gorgeous nails make our hands look much prettier than usual. But getting our nails to grow stronger and longer is not easy. While many of us turn to chemical-based products to strengthen our nails and help them grown, there are also those of us who turn to fake nails and nail extensions to get the best results without any hassle. But everything being said and done there's nothing better than naturally beautiful and long nails and we all envy those who can manage to get that. Not having naturally long and strong nails can have a number of reasons which could be hinting at a nutritional deficiency to just a simple bad habit but that does not mean that you can never get beautiful nails. Getting your nails to grow can be easy and you don't need home remedies or products for that. There are some natural ingredients that can do the job without any trouble.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the best natural ingredient to nourish and moisturise and when it comes to nails it can do the best. It can strengthen our nails and make our cuticles strong and clean as well. All you need to do is massage a little bit on your nails everyday.

2. Olive Oil

It is one of the most nourishing oils but it's slightly lighter than coconut oil. So, if you don't like coconut oil you can always use some olive oil to do the job because it has nourishing and moisturising properties just like coconut oil.

3. Flaxseed Oil

This oil contains fatty acids and minerals as well as antioxidants which can promote nail growth and strengthen our nails. Massage some flaxseed oil on your nails and cuticles daily for the best results.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent which can cleanse your nails and make them look much cleaner and it also happens to be rich in vitamin C which can help your nail grow faster and remain strong and healthy.

5. Garlic Oil

Garlic contains a compound called selenium which is essential for the growth of our nails. Using some garlic oil to massage your nails can work wonders for your nails and improve your nail quality.

Credits :pinkvillapexel

