THESE skincare mistakes can worsen your oily skin

When you have oily skin, it's best to avoid skincare mistakes that can cause trouble for your skin and many of us don't realise that little habits we have and products that we use which can be damaging our oily skin and making it oilier.

Understanding your skin type is very important if you wish to treat your skin right. Your skin type can help you pick the right skincare products and remedies and avoid any skincare mistakes that can stir up trouble for your skin. Every skin type has some pros and cons and it's important to follow a skin type-specific skincare routine to maintain healthy and clear skin. For those of you who have oily skin, it's very important to take extra care of your skin to avoid making it shinier and oilier. Making skincare and beauty mistakes with oily skin can cost you heavily because it can make your skin look greasy and shiny and also clog pores and lead to major skin problems and breakouts. This is why it is essential to avoid making any mistake with oily skin which happens to be more common than we'd like to accept. Using the right home remedies, the right products and understanding the right way to use skincare and cosmetic products can go a long way in maintaining oily skin.

Here are some common mistakes that people with oily skin should avoid making.

1. Most of us who have oily skin end up washing our face far too often in an attempt to make it dry and less shiny but this is the biggest oily skin mistake that you should avoid. When you wash your face and use a cleanser more than 2 to 3 times a day it dries your skin and rips it off it's natural moisture which in turn cause your skin to produce more natural oil. Avoid using a face wash or cleanser and use a blotting paper or a face mist instead.

2. Many people end up over-exfoliating. Ideally, we should exfoliate our skin only once a week and no matter what your skin type is, remember to never get rough with your scrub. Be very gentle with your skin when you use a scrub to exfoliate it. Exfoliating too much or scrubbing aggressively can make your skin more oily and damage it as well.

3. Sometimes we use warm or lukewarm water to wash our face but that is not good for our skin. Hot water can strip our skin of its natural oil and make it dry due to which our skin tries to compensate by producing more natural oil which makes our skin oilier and shinier.

4. Changing your skincare or beauty products too often or constantly trying new products can damage your skin. It is never a good idea to overload your skin with new products and formulas because our skin takes at lead 4 to 6 weeks to adjust to a new product.

5. Many of us with oily skin end up using products that are harsh on our skin, especially when it comes to our toner. Using a harsh alcohol-based toner can take a toll on your skin.

6. Not using a moisturiser is never good for your skin. Many people fear that it will make their skin more oily and shiny but it is important to understand that our skin NEEDS moisturising no matter what.

