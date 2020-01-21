THESE tips can help you deal with the ageing skin on your hands

Signs of ageing don't appear only on our faces, they also appear on the rest of our body and we care for our skin all over our body but we often forget to care for our hands which need a lot more care than anything else.

We put in a lot of effort to care for the skin on our faces. We have a set skincare routine and we go that extra mile to ensure that our face looks beautiful and our skin looks firm and radiant as well as youthful but we fail to take care of the skin on our other body parts which can highlight our age. We do everything to keep our skin soft and supple and we apply all kinds of anti-ageing creams and care for our skin but we ignore our hands which tend to age much sooner than our face. We forget to care for our hands and develop an anti-ageing skincare routine to deal with the ageing skin on our hands. We ignore the wrinkles and fine lines on our hands which turn into sagging and ageing skin and that makes our hands look old which can be a huge giveaway when you try to hide your age by caring for your skin. Your face may look youthful but your hands will give away your age. This is why it's essential to care for your hands as well and develop an anti-ageing skincare routine for your hands.

Here are some tips to deal with the signs of ageing on your hands.

1. We often forget to care for our hands and we don't remove the dead skin from our hands. The dead skin keeps building up and damages the skin on our hands and steals all the natural moisture from our hands making our skin dry. This is why it's essential to exfoliate your skin with a good scrub and remove all the dead skin cells and grime and dirt and any impurities and restore the moisture in our hands.

2. We use SPF for our face and body when we step out but we always forget our hands. The skin on our hands also needs protection from the ultraviolet rays which can cause immense damage to it. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your hands and protect them from the harsh rays of the sun.

3. We moisturise our face and our body but what about our hands? Our hands face the harshest treatment because we keep washing them which strips it of it's natural oils and we forget to hydrate them. This is why it's important to care for our hands by applying a good moisturised and keeping them hydrated and healthy.

4. Another big reason for the wrinkles on our hands is the harsh soap we use for our hands. We don't really pay attention to the kind of hand wash or hand soap we use but it plays an important role in how our skin behaves. It's important to pick a gentle soap or hand wash for our hands because we wash our hands a lot more often than we wash any other part of our body.

